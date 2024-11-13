(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Risk Management market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global human risk management (HRM) market, highlighting its pivotal role in transforming cybersecurity strategies. It analyzes the increasing integration of HRM into broader cybersecurity frameworks, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation technologies.
The report explores the developments in the HRM market, offering detailed insights into growth trends, competitive landscapes, and revenue forecasts across regions and market segments, including large, medium, and small enterprises. The study also considers the impact of geopolitical tensions and the rapidly evolving cyber threat environment, articulating the need for comprehensive HRM solutions to address human-related vulnerabilities in cybersecurity. Furthermore, it provides actionable recommendations for chief information security officers (CISOs) on implementing effective HRM strategies to enhance organizational resilience.
The report identifies the factors driving and restraining growth and offers best practices and guidelines for leveraging emerging opportunities, positioning HRM as a critical enabler of expansion and innovation in cybersecurity. The base year is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
Growth Environment: Transformation in the HRM Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the HRM Industry
Ecosystem in the HRM Market
Competitive Environment Most Relevant M&As Key Competitors
Growth Generators in the HRM Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Company Size Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generators: NA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Company Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Generators: EMEA
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Company Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Generators: APAC
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Company Size Forecast Analysis
Growth Generators: LATAM
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Company Size Forecast Analysis
Insights for CISOs
Main Concerns that could be Addressed with More Budget for HRM Challenges that CISOs Face and How to Address Them Vendor Categories and Offerings in the HRM Space Factors for CISOs to Consider when Implementing HRM Solutions
Growth Opportunity Universe in the HRM Market
Growth Opportunity 1: Post-incident Training and Support Growth Opportunity 2: Integration of AI and ML Growth Opportunity 3: SME-focused Solutions
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
List of Exhibits
