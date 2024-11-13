عربي


Caisse Française De Financement Local: Report On Asset Quality As Of September 30, 2024


11/13/2024 5:31:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, November 13, 2024

REPORT ON ASSET QUALITY AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of the report on asset quality as of September 30, 2024 was filed with the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) and that it can be obtained from its website: (heading: Rapport sur la qualité des actifs). The English version of the report on asset quality as of September 30, 2024 can be obtained from its website: (heading: Report on asset quality).

