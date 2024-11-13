Rivada Expands Market Access To 18 Countries, Adds New Spectrum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Network licenses granted for the Outernet to provide communications services on every continent

MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada has

in the last year

secured access for its Outernet constellation in 18 countries and on every continent. These countries include U.K., Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Colombia, Namibia, and more

are in the pipeline. Rivada has also lined up more than US$13.5B of business globally for its unique LEO and has added 400 MHz of newly available spectrum to its portfolio. The ongoing success in obtaining the national rights to establish and operate a satellite network in low earth orbit using

Ka band frequencies, provides trust for investors and prospective distributors that Rivada services can be used on board aircraft, vessels and on land.

Rivada's Outernet. The first unified global communications network.

Continue Reading

In addition to these authorizations, Rivada has also secured expansion bandwidth in various bands

for the Outernet network through an additional ITU filing, aptly called "OUTERNET-1". This was notified through the Administration of Germany and leverages the recent WRC23 decisions

to allocate an additional 400 MHz of spectrum of Ka band over the Americas, as well as new rules for NGSO mobility in Q and V band. With the rights to use the German OUTERNET-1 filing,

Rivada will have a firm foot in the door to create options for future expansion.

In the digital economy, the security and resilience of communications is increasingly important to business users and private users alike. These new spectrum blocks are part of Rivada's roadmap to ensure that resilient and robust infrastructure and the advantages of ubiquitous coverage, low latency, resiliency, and flexibility supports digital development and security across the globe.

"Rivada's dedicated team, led by Andrea Hols, spread over every region of the world, has embarked on a global outreach to regulators to introduce the Outernet and ensure that investors, distributors, and users have the legal certainty of clear spectrum rights. Market access processes vary from country to country and can take a very long time to negotiate," says Ann Vandenbroucke, Rivada's Chief Regulatory Officer. "We are therefore appreciative to those regulators that provide a first wave of official endorsement."

Declan Ganley, CEO, said: "This marks another impressive milestone for Rivada, in which leading regulatory bodies around the world have approved the roll out of the Rivada Outernet for communications services. And as Germany's newest LEO satellite operator, we are grateful for the support from the German authorities for this unique communications network. We are now on an exciting path to ensure that the Outernet is available

for Europe and globally

to solve essential secure

connectivity and networking challenges and open up new business opportunities."

About the

Rivada Outernet

The Outernet

is the first unified global communications network. Rivada's global low-latency gateway-less network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances.

By routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. The

first

satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service available in 2026.



