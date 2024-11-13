Frederick Song And Michael Chua Join Ambitious Entertainment's Exec Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ambitious Entertainment , a leading provider of and TV content with A-list talent, is pleased to announce the addition of game industry and entertainment executives Frederick Song and Michael Chua to its team.Frederick Song produced feature films for Lionsgate and is a former executive at South Korean game company Nexon, and a Co-Founder of the E-sports cable TV network known as ESTV, a strategic partner with Comcast.Michael Chua spent years in Hollywood in business development roles at MGM Studios, Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros. He is also the co-founder of two companies: Arrowiz Games, backed by Tencent, and Gamma Interactive, which specializes in XR.The award-winning team leading Ambitious Entertainment is helmed by veteran Hollywood producer, Kirk Shaw, who has over 260 film and TV producer credits, with seven movies currently in post for delivery over the next few months.Kirk Shaw stated:“With many leading networks and studios unable to 100% fund new production, it opens a market niche for companies like Ambitious to advance on two fronts, one producing quality content at lower, competitive costs while also opening strategic financial partnerships from around the world to leverage a much wider market. The partnership with Fredrick Song and Michael Chua provides extensive access to key Asian territories, a wealth of as-of-yet undeveloped IP, new investment partners and expansion into gaming and game content creation, adding to Ambitious Entertainment's prolific output of unequalled content.”Mr. Song and Mr. Chua bring exclusive entertainment content from Asia, including complete film and TV libraries, as well as film and TV production co-financing from major Asian entertainment partners. Ambitious is forging a unique path with this new partnership, viewed as a key forward step toward the company's wider strategic growth plan and emerging financing model. The SAG and WGA industry strikes in 2023 altered the landscape for independent producers, with Netflix and other major studios putting pressure on all producers. Ambitious' Executive Team view the post-strike industry's market-wide“correction” as an opportunity, as many large stakeholders reduce development contracts and output deals out of caution, they still need new content.Ambitious Entertainment, Inc., is a Nevada corporation, founded in September 2020 to leverage market advantage from the current entertainment industry over-growth and subsequent correction through a variety of new IP content creation opportunities that support the company's sustained growth and profitability in a transforming market.

