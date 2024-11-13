Critical Infrastructure Security Consortium (CISC) Selects SENTRIQS' Glyph As Its Communications Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Members can now safely and securely share initiative & committee work product along with vital security information during times of emergency response.

- Damien Fortune, CEO at SENTRIQSPORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Critical Infrastructure Security Consortium (CISC) today announced the selection of SENTRIQS' Glyph platform as its official communication and information sharing solution. Glyph will serve as a closed communication ecosystem for CISC members across critical infrastructure sectors to share initiative and committee work product as well as vital cyber security information during times of emergency response. The partnership is designed to address the growing demand for secure, private, and regulatory compliant communication tools in an era of increasing cyber threats. This collaboration will combine both organizations' expertise in secure digital technologies to provide a robust, seamless, and highly secure communications platform.“Effective communication is fundamental to the success of any organization, especially for those safeguarding our nation's critical infrastructure,” said Betsy Soehren Jones, Volunteer Executive Director at CISC.“Given the pace and volume of information shared amongst our members as part of the working groups, along with crisis management prevention and preparations, the selection of Glyph underscores our commitment to fostering a robust, protected, information-sharing ecosystem.”Glyph is a next-generation platform designed by security experts to combat emerging threats from AI, mass computing, and quantum computing. The system utilizes the inherent security features of mobile devices and incorporates many features developed for crisis and emergency response, including functionality to remain connected in areas with compromised communications infrastructure. The platform's developers are working to expand this capability to include connectivity even without internet access.“We are honored to be selected by CISC as their trusted partner for secure collaboration and information sharing,” said Damien Fortune, CEO at SENTRIQS.“The Glyph platform was designed hand-in-hand with organizations like CISC whose communications may be highly sensitive at times, and we're excited to support an organization protecting our nation's vital infrastructure. We look forward to working with CISC to design and develop new, powerful tools for utilities.”About the Critical Infrastructure Security Consortium (CISC)The Critical Infrastructure Security Consortium (CISC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the security and resilience of critical infrastructure sectors. CISC brings together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to collaborate on developing and implementing security solutions.Media Contact:Betsy Soehren Jones...About SENTRIQSSENTRIQS is a pioneering company dedicated to developing advanced secure communication solutions. With a focus on cutting-edge cryptography and user-centric design, SENTRIQS empowers organizations to protect their most sensitive information into the quantum age.Media Contact:Anthony Hurtado...

