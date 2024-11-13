Kuwait Amir's Representative Reaffirms Commitment To Addressing Climate Change

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir of Kuwait Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad said State of Kuwait has been committed to environmental sustainability, honoring climate framework agreement and Kyoto protocol through a series of national measures.

His Highness the Crown Prince, addressing the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday said the State of Kuwait was committed to achieving economic growth in parallel with low-carbon development as well as having flexibility in addressing climate change by 2050.

Kuwait, he added, sought to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 through adoption of many strategic projects aimed at cutting carbon emissions, including promotion of clean energy projects.

The State of Kuwait, said His Highness the Crown Prince, also sought to produce 50 percent of electricity from solar power by 2050.

Kuwait, he went on, wanted to use new low-carbon technologies, develop long-term partnerships for sustainable energy investment, and looking forward to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2040.

His Highness the Crown Prince, meanwhile, said the State of Kuwait supported initiatives of the presidency: "truce COP" and "water for climate change."

Kuwait, he added, called on advanced countries to honor their commitment under th framework agreement, provide financial and technical assistance as well as building capabilities of developing countries and least developed countries (LDCs) to enable them address climate change and carry out national programs.

"There is no doubt that climate change has become a global anxiety, posing a threat to many countries, including the State of Kuwait, which witnessed tangible and rapid repercussions of climate change, including rising temperature, dust storms and rare rain fall that affect daily life," said His Highness the Crown Prince.

He said the State of Kuwait contributed to addressing climate change through Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) which supported developing countries through a bundle of projects aimed at minimizing impacts of climate change.

He said KFAED offered USD 23 billion worth of 1,330 loans and grants to achieve this objective. (end)

