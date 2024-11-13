Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes US Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad on Wednesday received US Ambassador in Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between both friendly countries and ways of promoting them, along with issues of mutual interest. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.