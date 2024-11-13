Govt Will Work On Recruitment Policy, Lecturers And Professors Post To Be Filled Soon: J & K Minister Sakina Itoo
Date
11/13/2024 5:08:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister for health and Medical Education, Sakeena Masood Itoo on Wednesday said that the government will work on recruitment policy and that vacant posts of lecturers, professors and teachers will be filled soon.
Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC, Sakina said that it is true that recruitment was hit in the past some years, but the process has been started.
ADVERTISEMENT
She said that drug addiction and depression among youngsters is a challenging task to tackle, but government will take every possible measure to control the situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
J&K Govt Mulls Syllabus Relaxation for November Exams
Minister Warns J&K Pvt Schools Against Fee Hike
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108880662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.