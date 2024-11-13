HR For Health And Toothio Team Up To Simplify Staffing And HR Compliance For Dental Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health , leader in HR compliance and management solutions for healthcare practices, has announced a partnership with Toothio , the leading digital staffing marketplace for the dental industry. This collaboration combines HR for Health's powerful HR compliance tools with Toothio's on-demand staffing platform, providing dental practices with a seamless pathway to hire and onboard new or temporary team members while staying compliant with HR regulations.

Dental practices and DSOs face significant staffing challenges, from filling short-term gaps to growing their teams for expanded patient care. In fact, 95 percent of dentists report difficulties recruiting and retaining qualified dental hygienists and office staff. Through this partnership, HR for Health and Toothio are helping to close this labor gap, equipping practices with access to qualified dental professionals and a streamlined process for onboarding, compliance, and employee management.

"Together with Toothio, we're providing a holistic solution for managing both immediate and long-term staffing and HR needs," said Ali Oromchian, CEO and co-founder of HR for Health. "Our platform makes it simple for dental practices to seamlessly onboard and manage employees, ensuring compliance and efficiency from day one."

Ian Prendergast, CEO of Toothio adds: "By combining Toothio's on-demand access to qualified dental professionals with HR for Health's seamless onboarding and compliance tools, we're providing practices with an end-to-end solution that allows them to quickly and confidently build their teams and maintain compliance.”

Key Benefits of the HR for Health and Toothio Partnership:

. Flexible Staffing Solutions: Toothio provides dental practices with on-demand access to skilled candidates for temporary or permanent roles, keeping teams fully staffed and operational.

. Seamless Onboarding and Compliance Tools: HR for Health offers practices a comprehensive suite of tools to efficiently onboard new hires, manage HR documentation, and ensure compliance with employment laws, simplifying the transition for both temporary and permanent staff.

. Support for Growing Practices: This partnership is tailored to help practices meet their staffing needs while maintaining HR compliance, allowing them to scale smoothly and focus on patient care.

Through this collaboration, HR for Health and Toothio are committed to empowering dental practices with the resources they need to efficiently hire, onboard, and manage their teams. This ensures that practices can maintain compliance and operational efficiency as they adapt to staffing needs.

About HR for Health

About HR for Health: HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance. For more information, visit .

About Toothio

Toothio is an innovative staffing platform designed specifically for the dental industry. Offering dental practices on-demand access to qualified professionals, Toothio makes it easy for practices to address staffing needs as they arise. Learn more at .

