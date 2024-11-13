(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santos Club has set its sights on acquiring Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, for the 2025 season. Club president Marcelo Teixeira confirmed that a proposal has been sent to the striker, who is leaving Flamengo and has been in talks with Cruzeiro.



Teixeira spoke about the club's efforts to bring Gabigol back to his roots. He mentioned their close relationship with the player's family and their search for partners to make the offer possible. The president is awaiting a response from Gabigol's camp.



Gabigol recently hinted at his departure from Flamengo after winning the Copa do Brasil against Atlético-MG. While he didn't confirm his next destination, rumors suggest advanced discussions with Cruzeiro. However, no contract has been signed yet, leaving room for Santos' bid.



The striker's potential return to Santos holds sentimental value. Gabigol started his career in Santos' youth academy and played 206 matches for the club, scoring 83 goals. His history with Santos could be a factor in his decision-making process.



Cruzeiro sees Gabigol as a priority signing for 2025. The Minas Gerais club aims to build a strong squad, especially if they secure a spot in the Copa Libertadores . They view the 28-year-old striker as a valuable asset both on and off the field.





Santos Makes Bold Move for Gabigol, Challenging Cruzeiro's Pursuit

Despite recent form concerns, Cruzeiro believes Gabigol's goal-scoring ability and marketability make him an attractive prospect. The club is banking on his experience and potential to contribute significantly to their ambitious plans for the upcoming season.



Santos' unexpected promotion to Série A has fueled their pursuit of high-profile players like Gabigol. The club hopes to leverage this momentum to convince the striker to choose his former team over other suitors.



The competition for Gabigol's signature highlights the dynamic nature of Brazilian football transfers. Both Santos and Cruzeiro are pulling out all stops to secure the services of this talented striker for the 2025 season.



As negotiations continue, football fans eagerly await Gabigol's decision. His choice will likely have a significant impact on the fortunes of whichever club he joins, adding an element of excitement to the upcoming Brazilian football season.

