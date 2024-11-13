Financial Fortunes: Jalles, SLC Agrícola, And Ânima Educação’S Latest Moves

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Jalles (JALL3) has made a remarkable comeback in the second quarter of the 2024/2025 harvest season. The sugar and ethanol producer reported a of R$33.8 million ($5.93 million), reversing its previous year's loss of R$47.6 million.



The company's adjusted EBITDA grew by 5%, reaching R$320.9 million ($56.3 million). Net revenue also saw a significant increase of 16.5%, totaling R$542.7 million ($95.2 million).



Jalles processed 3,372,000 tons of sugarcane, marking a 3.9% increase. Productivity also improved by 2.1% compared to the same period last year.



The company faced challenges due to fires and drought in the Center-South region. However, its investments in irrigation and sugar production capacity proved crucial in overcoming these obstacles.





SLC Agrícola Navigates Challenging Third Quarter

SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) reported a loss of R$17.282 million ($3.03 million) in the third quarter of 2024. This stands in stark contrast to the R$167.272 million profit from the same period in 2023.



The company's adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.8% to R$463.138 million ($81.25 million). Net revenue also saw a slight decline of 1%, settling at R$1.631 billion ($286.14 million).



Despite these challenges, SLC Agrícola maintained a positive free cash flow of R$147.5 million ($25.88 million) in Q3 2024. This reflects the financial cycle's end of input payments and the start of cotton and corn sales from the 2023/24 harvest.



The company has made significant progress in hedging for the 2024/25 harvest. It has secured 99.6% of soybean production, 96.4% of corn production, and 85.8% of cotton production.

Ânima Educação Expands Medical Education Portfolio

Ânima Educação (ANIM3) has announced its subsidiary Inspirali's acquisition of Eu Médico Residente (EMR) for R$38 million ($6.67 million).



The transaction involves an initial payment of R$25 million ($4.39 million) to EMR's sellers. Of this, R$15 million ($2.63 million) will be paid upon closing, with the remainder distributed in three annual installments of R$3.33 million ($584,210) each in 2025, 2026, and 2027.



Ânima will inject an additional R$13 million ($2.28 million) into EMR as capital contributions. R$8.5 million ($1.49 million) will be invested at closing, with the remaining R$4.5 million ($789,474) scheduled for August 1, 2025.



This strategic move aims to strengthen Inspirali's position in continuing medical education. The deal is set to close on December 2, 2024, marking a significant step in Ânima's expansion plans.



Financial Fortunes: Jalles, SLC Agrícola, and Ânima Educação's Latest Moves

