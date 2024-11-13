(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restorative Dentistry Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics), End-use (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Labs, Research & Teaching Institutes), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The restorative dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 34.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the restorative dentistry market is attributed to the improved quality of services offered and the availability of large patient pool. Moreover, innovation in implants & prosthetics, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growth of dental tourism is expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.



Technological advancement such as guided tissue regeneration with CAM/CAD software solutions, computer-aided implant dentistry, and digital radiography has improved the accuracy of restorations. The new equipment and composite materials have attracted the patient for treatment and resulted in better health outcomes and higher satisfaction along with timeliness of dental treatment. Thus, advanced technology is anticipated to boost the restorative dentistry market.

The lack of reimbursement may affect the market. The reimbursement policies for the dental structure including restorative dentistry is limited. Patients must bear out-of-pocket expenditure that is included with dental procedures thus, patient mainly ignores and delay their dental treatments due to huge expenses. Dental procedures such as composite bonding, implants, and cosmetic contouring require highly skilled lab technicians and professionals. Thus, dental procedures are very costly in many countries. This factor may hamper the market growth.

Restorative Dentistry Market Report Highlights

Restorative material accounted for the highest market share of around 43.9% in 2024. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing prominence of aesthetics, which results in cosmetic dentistry procedures.

Dental hospitals and clinics accounted for the highest market share of around 56.2% in 2024. The market's growth is anticipated due to the increasing number of hospitals and dental clinics in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific restorative dentistry market growth is driven by rising dental tourism and increased awareness of oral health. Countries such as India, South Korea, and Thailand have emerged as popular destinations for dental procedures due to their competitive pricing and high-quality care. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 3 Restorative Dentistry Market Variables and Trends

3.1 Restorative Dentistry Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

3.2.1.2 Increase In The Number Of Practicing Dentists

3.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

3.2.1.4 Rising Awareness Of Oral Health

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High Restorative Treatment Costs

3.3 Industry Analysis Tools

Chapter 4 Restorative Dentistry Market: Products Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Products Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.2 Restorative Dentistry Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product (USD Million)

4.3 Restorative Dentistry Market Estimates & Forecast, by Restorative Materials (USD Million)

4.4 Restorative Dentistry Market Estimates & Forecast, by Restorative Equipment (USD Million)

4.5 Restorative Materials

4.5.1 Restorative Materials Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Direct Restorative Materials

4.5.2.2 Amalgam

4.5.2.3 Composites

4.5.2.4 Glass Ionomer

4.5.2.5 Other Direct Restorative Materials

4.5.3 Indirect Restorative Materials

4.5.3.1 Indirect Restorative Materials Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3.2 All Ceramic

4.5.3.3 Metal-Ceramic

4.5.3.4 Metal Alloys

4.5.3.5 Other Indirect Restorative Materials

4.5.4 Biomaterials

4.5.5 Bonding Agents/ Adhesives

4.5.6 Impression Materials

4.6 Implants

4.7 Restorative Equipment

4.7.1 Restorative Equipment Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.7.2 CAD/CAM Systems

4.7.3 Handpieces

4.7.4 Rotary instruments

4.7.5 Light Curing Equipment

4.7.6 Casting Equipment

4.7.7 Mixing Equipment

4.7.8 Articulating Equipment

4.7.9 Others (Furnaces)

4.8 Prosthetics

Chapter 5 Restorative Dentistry Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.2 Restorative Dentistry Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use (USD Million)

5.3 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

5.4 Dental Labs

5.5 Research & Teaching Institutes

Chapter 6 Restorative Dentistry Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Restorative Dentistry Market: Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.7. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023



3M Company

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Envista Holdings Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Institut Straumann

Young Innovations, Inc.

ZimVie Inc

Septodont

Ivoclar Vivadent

COLTENE GC Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Restorative Dentistry Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900