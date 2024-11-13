Klarpay AG to Rebrand as Bivial AG: Expanding Vision for Holistic banking Solutions & Regulatory Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Klarpay AG, a leading fintech providing modern Swiss accounts and global transactional banking, is excited to announce that it will officially rebrand to Bivial AG in the coming weeks. The new name reflects the company's evolving vision and core values while incorporating a personal touch-the initials of its founders.

While Klarpay AG has been widely recognised for its specialisation in cross-border corporate payments, Bivial AG is seeking to expand its offerings to provide a more comprehensive suite of financial services. The name "Bivial" symbolises the importance of two-way transaction flows-a fundamental principle in payments and business. This rebranding underscores the company's commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and complete financial solutions for businesses worldwide.

As part of its growth strategy, Bivial AG will also seek to expand its regulatory authorisations. Building on its existing regulatory framework under the Swiss Federal Banking Act Art 1b, the company aims to broaden its services by securing additional regulatory approvals in Switzerland. This regulatory expansion will enable Bivial AG to offer a broader range of financial and treasury products that are in line with its mission of becoming a comprehensive financial provider.

"We are thrilled to introduce Bivial as our new identity," said Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO of Klarpay AG, rebranding to Bivial AG. "Our new name better reflects our mission to guide our clients along the pathways of financial innovation and trust. We will continue to leverage our strong foundation in financial technology, ensuring our customers receive the innovation and service they have come to expect while broadening our banking and regulatory footprint."

About Klarpay AG

Klarpay AG, soon to be rebranded as Bivial AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Klarpay AG specialises in offering online businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

The official rebranding to Bivial AG is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

