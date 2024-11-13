TCM Group A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 196/2024

Tvis, 13 November 2024

Major shareholder announcement

Referring to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, TCM Group A/S (the "Company"), can inform, that of America Corporation has notified, that they as of 8 November decreased its aggregate direct and indirect holding of shares to 20,547 shares in the Company, corresponding to 0.195% of the total share capital and of the rights.

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, Celebert and Just Wood. See for more information.

