Søborg, November 13, 2024

Notice to extraordinary general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to in Konsolidator A/S (“Konsolidator”) of an extraordinary general meeting, which is scheduled for November 28, 2024, at 15:00, at Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2., DK-2860 Søborg.

As mentioned in company announcement no. 18-2024, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jesper Eigen Møller, has decided to resign, and the Board of Directors proposes that the general meeting elect Michael Moesgaard Andersen to replace Jesper Eigen Møller.

At the extraordinary general meeting, the Board of Directors will also report on the financial situation of the company and the measures that have been or will be taken due to the negative equity which was reported in the half-year report for 2024, cf. company announcement no. 14-2024.

Shareholders not able to attend the general meeting will be able to follow the live webcast of the general meeting by a link, which will be available from 25 November 2024 on the Konsolidator investor site.

Enclosed, please find the notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting.

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, ... CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, ...

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011,



About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

