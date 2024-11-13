EQS-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Exasol confirms preliminary figures for the third quarter, achieves positive EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter, substantiated full-year outlook confirmed

ARR increases by 11.6% to EUR 40.4 million (30 September 2023: EUR 36.2 million)

Revenue grows by 10.6% in the first nine months to EUR 29.1 million (9M 2023: EUR 26.3 million)

EBITDA rises to EUR 1.0 million in the first nine months (9M 2023: EUR -4.1 million)

Cash and cash equivalents of EUR 17.8 million as of September 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: EUR 13.3 million) Substantiated Outlook 2024 confirmed: full year EBITDA expected to be at EUR 1.5-2.0 million, Cash at EUR 11-13 million Nuremberg, 13 November 2024 : Exasol AG, a global technology company and provider of a high-performance query engine for data analytics, today confirmed the preliminary figures released on November 5th. Accordingly, Exasol has achieved a positive operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.0 million in the first three quarters of the current financial year, thus significantly improving its earnings power (9M 2023: EUR -4.1 million). This marks Exasol's third consecutive operationally positive quarter. Revenue also further increased by 10.6% to EUR 29.1 million (9M 2023: EUR 26.3 million). Annualized recurring revenues (ARR) increased by 11.6% to EUR 40.4 million (30 September 2023: EUR 36.2 million). The acquisition of new customers also developed positively, increasing to twelve (9M 2023: nine). In total, gross new business with new and existing customers amounted to EUR 4.1 million in the first nine months, representing a slight increase compared to the same period of the previous year (9M 2023: EUR 3.9 million). With a net increase in the third quarter of EUR 0.8 million, the ARR development regained momentum. The increase in profitability is also reflected in the development of liquid funds, which significantly rose by EUR 4.5 million during the reporting period (9M 2023: EUR -4.8 million). As a result, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 17.8 million as of 30 September 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 13.3 million). Outlook 2024 The outlook for the 2024 financial year remains unchanged: Exasol expects an increase in ARR of up to 10% year-on-year, while Group revenue is projected to increase by 10-15%. Regarding the operating result (EBITDA), the executive board has substantiated its expectations to a range between EUR 1.5 and 2.0 million (previously: positive) with the release of the preliminary figures. Expectations for liquid assets were also substantiated with preliminary figures and are expected to be between EUR 11 and 13 million at the end of 2024 (previously: over EUR 10 million). Key figures (in m€) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Chg. in % 9M 2024 9M 2023 Chg. in % ARR (as of 30.9.) 40.4 36.2 +12% 40.4 36.2 +12% Revenue 9.6 8.5 +13% 29.1 26.3 +11% EBITDA 0.4 -0.7 >100% 1.0 -4.1* >100%















30.9.2024 31.12.2023 Chg. abs.





Liquid Assets 17.8 13.3 +4.5





*The EBITDA for 2023 is adjusted for the costs of the capital increase from June 2023 amounting to EUR 0.3 million.



