Italian stocks attractively valued: "GBC Italian Champions" research report 2024 presents 13 Promising Companies

Italian attractively valued: 'GBC Italian Champions' research report 2024 presents 13 Promising Companies

13.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS



Italian stocks are attractively valued in a European comparison

Augsburg, 13 November 2024: The trend is clear: while the number of IPOs in Germany has been stagnating for years – with only three new listings in the regulated market in 2023 – the Italian capital market is experiencing a significant revival. In the past year alone, 18 companies went public on the Milan stock exchange. The study emphasises that Italian shares offer attractive valuations and investment opportunities, which are supported by structural advantages such as multiple voting rights and tax incentives. The Italian capital market is characterised by a large number of small and medium-sized companies, which make up more than 80% of the market.



For German investors, it is worth taking a look at the Italian market. GBC AG, which is independent of banks, has intensively studied the Italian capital market as part of the GBC Italian Champions thematic study and identified 13 interesting small and mid-caps that have a market capitalisation of between €32 million and €5.3 billion and offer a broad sector diversification.



The "GBC Italian Champions" Research report 2024 includes analyses of the following companies: B&C Speakers S.p.A. (IT0001268561), Banca Ifis S.p.A. (IT0003188064), Cembre S.p.A. (IT0001128047), Energy S.p.A. (IT0005500712), Franchetti S.p.A. (IT0005508574), IDNTT SA (CH1118852594), Lindbergh S.p.A. (IT0005469272), Redfish Longterm Capital S.p.A. (IT0005329815), Reply S.p.A. (IT0005282865), Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT0003549422), Solid World Group S.p.A. (IT0005497893), Somec S.p.A. (IT0005329815), and Zignago Vetro S.p.A. (IT0004171440).



The full analysis is available for free download:

German version:

English version:



Event Reminder: Companies featured in the research report, including Lindbergh, Franchetti, Energy, RedFish Longterm Capital, Somec, and Solid World, will be presenting at the 38th MKK Munich Capital Market Conference in Munich (November 13-14, 2024) to German-speaking investors. More information:



About GBC AG

GBC AG, based in Augsburg, is one of the leading bank-independent research and investment companies in Germany and an experienced issuing expert for medium-sized companies. The company offers comprehensive financing and capital market advice, company analyses and capital market conferences. Its subsidiary GBC Kapital GmbH complements the range of services with corporate finance services.



Contact:

GBC AG

Phone: +49 (0)821 241133-0

Email: ...







