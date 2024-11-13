Gentoo Media Reports Q3 2024

Gentoo Inc., now solely an affiliate-focused business, reports record high revenues for the 15th consecutive quarter.

ST JULIANS, Malta, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentoo Media presents its Q3 2024 report, with record-high revenue of EUR 30.4 million, up 35% year-over-year, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of growth. During the quarter, the company completed the spin-off of its & Sportsbook division and formally rebranded from Gaming Innovation Group Inc. to Gentoo Media Inc.

Q3 highlights



Gentoo Media reported all-time high revenues of € 30.4m, up 35% YoY, of which 12% organic growth.

EBITDA before special items reached €14.6m, with an EBITDA margin of 48%.

EBITDA after special items increased by 36% to €14.0m, with an EBITDA margin of 46% (46%).

EBIT reached €10.0m, with a margin of 33% (32%).

Focus on higher-value markets continued in Q3. Value of deposits increased 36% for the player base, while player intake reached 112,000, down 2% YoY.

Gentoo Media is now purely an affiliate-focused business after distribution of the Platform & Sportsbook division to shareholders on 30 September 2024.



Cash flow from operations will improve post-split, expanding capital allocation options moving forward Gentoo Media is now better positioned to deliver meaningful returns and create substantial value for our investors.

Investor presentation and webcast

CEO of Gentoo Media, Jonas Warrer, will host a presentation of the Q3 2024 results via livestream at 09:00 CET today.



The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:



For further information, contact:

Jonas Warrer, CEO of GiG, [email protected] , +45 30788450

Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected]

+47 91668678

This information is information that Gentoo Media Inc. (GiG) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 13 November 2024.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M").

