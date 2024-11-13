Ministry Of Labour Hosts Roundtable With Research Institutes, Policy Centres

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Labour Information and Research Department, hosted a roundtable with research institutes and study centres across the country.

The meeting served as a for participants to explore opportunities for strengthening collaboration and to discuss strategies for improving research and studies to optimise the efficiency of programmes and initiatives aimed at the development of the labour market. Director of the Labour Market Information and Research Department Hussain Ali Al Hababi, emphasised that the roundtable meeting aligns with the Ministry of Labour's ongoing efforts to strengthen integration and collaboration with partners across various sectors.

The goal is to support the implementation of projects and initiatives within the Labour Market Information and Research Department, based on reliable data-driven studies and research. This will enhance the effectiveness of policies and programmes aimed at driving transformative changes in line with the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024-2030, which seeks to create a workforce ready for the future.

The meeting included an overview of the operational framework and strategic objectives of the Labour Market Information and Research Department. Additionally, participants explored how to leverage the accurate data and comprehensive analyses produced by these institutes to support the execution of targeted projects within the department's plans and initiatives.

The participants discussed the importance of scientific methods in labour market analysis and how academic expertise can be leveraged to design innovative strategies for the labour sector. The discussion also highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration based on the exchange of information and expertise to achieve common goals.