Kuwait Amir Rep. Meets Negotiating Team For Climate Change Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and the accompanying delegation met on Tuesday with the Kuwaiti negotiating team for the Climate Change Agreement on the sidelines COP29 held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

His Highness affirmed the keenness of the leadership to follow up on the team's efforts and work, as well as visit them during the events and activities of the summit.

He also stressed the importance of combining all efforts aimed at developing practical solutions and negotiating skills to achieve the goals assigned to climate change agreements. (end)

