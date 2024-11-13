Explosions Ring Out In Kyiv As Air Defense Hunts On Incoming Missiles
11/13/2024 2:11:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv amid the air raid alert.
This was reported by the municipal military administration , Ukrinform saw.
"The air raid alert is on! Air defense is active in the capital. Stay in shelters until the alert is over!" the statement reads.
Earlier, the Air Force warned Ukrainians that the air raid alert went off after Tu-95MS bombers reportedly launched a number of cruise missiles.
"Due to the threat of a missile attack, schedules of emergency power outages may be introduced in Kyiv as a preventive measure," the administration added.
At 7:20, explosions rang out in the city.
"Explosions in the city. Air defense forces are activated. Stay in shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on social media.
The air alert has been declared on the entire territory of Ukraine.
