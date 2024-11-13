Brick Shore Consulting Adds New Growth Services: Partner Program Advisory, GTM Strategy, And Market Research

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, US, 13th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Brick Shore Consulting LLC, a U.S.-based firm that helps companies grow, has added three new services for start-ups and independent software vendors (ISVs). The new services include Partner Program Advisory, Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy, and Research. These services help clients make big improvements, get extra support from experts, and build strong strategies to succeed in their fields.







With Partner Program Advisory, Brick Shore Consulting helps clients set up and improve partner programs. From the start of planning to putting ideas into action, the firm offers complete support to ensure that partner goals line up with core business goals.

The GTM Strategy service provides clients with clear, data-driven plans to enter and grow in their markets. Brick Shore uses its experience to help clients reach target audiences and see real results.

The Market Research service offers valuable insights into competitors and new opportunities. This information supports clients in making smart, market-based decisions that lead to long-term growth.

“We are committed to providing flexible, end-to-end support that meets our clients' unique needs,” said G.J. Murrell, Director at Brick Shore Consulting. “With these new services, companies can get the resources and guidance they need to grow, without the long-term commitment.”

To further support clients' growth, Brick Shore Consulting offers fractional resources-experienced professionals available on a flexible, as-needed basis. This approach provides clients with access to high-level guidance and strategic expertise without the costs and commitment of hiring full-time staff. Clients can adjust their resources to fit their current needs, whether they require intensive support during a critical period or ongoing, targeted assistance as they grow.

About Brick Shore Consulting LLC

Brick Shore Consulting LLC, based in New York, provides specialized consulting services in Partner Program Advisory, GTM Strategy, and Market Research for start-ups and ISVs. Operating remotely to support clients worldwide, Brick Shore helps businesses establish successful partnerships, execute effective market strategies, and navigate growth in today's competitive markets. The firm is dedicated to delivering the flexibility, expertise, and tailored solutions that drive real results.

For more information, please contact:

Website:

Linkedin:

Media Contacts: