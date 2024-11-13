Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: NENAN Invest Oy
Date
11/13/2024 2:01:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION stock exchange RELEASE 13 NOVEMBER AT 9:00 AM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 11 November 2024.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NENAN Invest Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Niko Haavisto
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 84520/4/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-11-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7771 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 8031 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 444 Unit price: 0.419 EUR
(4): Volume: 3626 Unit price: 0.418 EUR
(5): Volume: 1299 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
(6): Volume: 2268 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
(7): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 24230 Volume weighted average price: 0.41914 EUR
Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, ...
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media
MENAFN13112024004107003653ID1108880026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.