Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: NENAN Invest Oy


11/13/2024 2:01:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION stock exchange RELEASE 13 NOVEMBER AT 9:00 AM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 11 November 2024.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: NENAN Invest Oy

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Niko Haavisto

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 84520/4/10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-11-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7771 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(2): Volume: 8031 Unit price: 0.42 EUR
(3): Volume: 444 Unit price: 0.419 EUR
(4): Volume: 3626 Unit price: 0.418 EUR
(5): Volume: 1299 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
(6): Volume: 2268 Unit price: 0.417 EUR
(7): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.417 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 24230 Volume weighted average price: 0.41914 EUR

Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)40 524 5593, ...

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki, Key media



