[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Foaming Agent Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1,821.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,905.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2,855.9 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Arkema Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, Lanxess AG, Chemours Company, Adeka Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SABIC, Foam Supplies Inc., and others. Austin, TX, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled " Foaming Agent Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Chemical Foaming Agents, Physical Foaming Agents), By Formulation (Solid Foaming Agents, Liquid Foaming Agents), By Application (Polyurethane Foams, Polystyrene Foams, PVC Foams, Rubber Foams, Others), By End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture, Textiles, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 " in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Foaming Agent Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1,821.5 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,905.3 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,855.9 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Foaming Agent Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries : Growing demand from industries such as construction, automotive , packaging, and furniture, driven by factors like urbanization, infrastructure development, and demand for lightweight materials, is fueling the growth of the foaming agent market. Preference for Lightweight Materials : The shift towards lightweight materials in various applications, driven by the need for fuel efficiency, energy savings, and sustainability, is boosting the demand for foaming agents, which are used to produce lightweight foams. Rising Demand for Polyurethane Foams : Polyurethane foams, widely used in industries such as construction, automotive, and furniture, are witnessing increasing demand due to their insulation properties, versatility, and lightweight nature, thereby driving the demand for foaming agents. Technological Advancements in Foaming Agents : Continuous research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability of foaming agents are driving innovation in the market, leading to the development of advanced formulations and eco-friendly alternatives. Stringent Environmental Regulations : Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations about the use of hazardous chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly foaming agents, such as water-based or bio-based alternatives, thereby influencing market dynamics. Expansion in Emerging Markets : The expanding construction and automotive industries in emerging economies, coupled with increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, present lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their presence and capitalize on the growing demand for foaming agents in these regions. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings : The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings is driving the demand for foaming agents in insulation materials. Foaming Agent Market: Partnership and Acquisitions In 2021, DuPont de Nemours Inc. launched the Opteon 1100 series, featuring low-GWP blowing agents for polyurethane foams. These agents deliver superior insulation performance while markedly mitigating environmental impact, aligning with the industry's push towards sustainable solutions. In 2021, Nouryon introduced an upgraded version of Expancel expandable microspheres, serving as a filler and blowing agent to enhance product lightweightness and cost-efficiency. Primarily applied in specialty thin coatings, it improves printability in thermal paper labels, tickets, and similar applications.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1,905.3 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 2,855.9 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 1,821.5 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.6% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Formulation, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18a4bbe8-b8ea-4018-8485-b36659fb672d/global-foaming-agent-market-2024-2033-by-million-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Foaming Agent Market 2024–2033 (By Million) .png" width="668" />

Foaming Agent Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Foaming Agent Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Disruption in Supply Chains : The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials used in the production of foaming agents. This resulted in supply shortages and increased production costs for manufacturers, affecting market dynamics.

Decreased Demand from End-Use Industries : Lockdown measures and economic uncertainties during the pandemic led to decreased demand from key end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and furniture, negatively impacting the demand for foaming agents and overall market growth.

Resumption of Construction Activities : With the easing of lockdown restrictions and revival of construction activities, the demand for foaming agents in insulation materials and lightweight construction materials is expected to rebound, driving market recovery.

Government Stimulus Packages : Government stimulus packages and infrastructure development initiatives aimed at economic recovery post-pandemic are expected to boost the construction and automotive sectors, leading to increased demand for foaming agents in insulation and lightweight materials.

Focus on Energy Efficiency : The growing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings is expected to drive the demand for foaming agents in insulation materials, as governments and businesses prioritize energy-efficient construction practices.

Technological Innovations : Continued research and development efforts to enhance the performance and environmental sustainability of foaming agents are expected to drive innovation in the market, leading to the development of advanced formulations and eco-friendly alternatives.

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies : Market players are expected to capitalize on opportunities in emerging economies, where rapid urbanization and infrastructure development present a strong demand for construction materials, including foaming agents for insulation and lightweight applications.

Shift towards Sustainable Solutions : The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend towards sustainability in various industries, including construction and automotive. Market recovery may involve a shift towards eco-friendly foaming agents, as companies and consumers prioritize environmentally sustainable solutions, driving the demand for bio-based or water-based alternatives in the foaming agent market.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Foaming Agent Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Foaming Agent Market – Regional Analysis

The Foaming Agent Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, the foaming agent market is driven by the demand for lightweight materials in industries such as automotive and construction. Trends include the increasing adoption of eco-friendly foaming agents to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer preferences for sustainable products. Additionally, advancements in foam technology and research collaborations between industry players and academic institutions contribute to innovation and market growth in the region.

Europe : In Europe, sustainability and energy efficiency drive the foaming agent market. Trends include the development of bio-based and recyclable foaming agents to align with EU regulations and initiatives promoting circular economy principles. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on energy-efficient building practices, driving the demand for foaming agents in insulation materials and construction applications. Collaborations between industry stakeholders and the government support innovation and market expansion.

Asia-Pacific : In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industrialization and urbanization fuel the demand for foaming agents across various industries. Trends include the adoption of foaming agents in lightweight automotive components and infrastructure projects to support economic growth and development. Additionally, there is a focus on cost-effective manufacturing processes and the development of innovative foam formulations tailored to local market needs, driving market competitiveness and growth in the region.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) : In LAMEA, construction and automotive sectors drive the foaming agent market. Trends include the adoption of foaming agents in infrastructure development projects and the production of lightweight materials for automotive applications. Additionally, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly foaming agents to meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. Investments in research and development, coupled with partnerships with global players, contribute to market growth and technological advancements in the region.

Foaming Agent Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Chemical Foaming Agents, Physical Foaming Agents), By Formulation (Solid Foaming Agents, Liquid Foaming Agents), By Application (Polyurethane Foams, Polystyrene Foams, PVC Foams, Rubber Foams, Others), By End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Furniture, Textiles, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f2ed4343-7cbb-46be-a352-117885bd69bc/global-foaming-agent-market-2024-2033-by-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Foaming Agent Market 2024–2033 (By Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Foaming Agent Market :



BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Arkema Group

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

Clariant AG

Lanxess AG

Chemours Company

Adeka Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

SABIC

Foam Supplies Inc. Others

The Foaming Agent Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Chemical Foaming Agents Physical Foaming Agents

By Formulation



Solid Foaming Agents Liquid Foaming Agents

By Application



Polyurethane Foams

Polystyrene Foams

PVC Foams

Rubber Foams Others

By End-Use Industry



Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Furniture

Textiles Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

