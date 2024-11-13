BLUETTI Launches Elite 200 V2: A High-Performance Portable Power Station For Home Backup And Outdoor Adventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLUETTI, a leader in sustainable solutions, has announced the launch of the Elite 200 V2 , a cutting-edge portable power station designed to meet the growing demand for reliable home backup and off-grid power. With a compact design and enhanced features, the Elite 200 V2 redefines the standard for portable energy solutions.Long-Lasting Power with Advanced Battery TechnologyThe Elite 200 V2 features LiFePO4 (LFP) batteries, known for their durability and long lifespan. With over 6,000 charge cycles, this power station lasts 12 times longer than traditional lithium-ion batteries, ensuring 17 years of reliable use. It is also the first power station to pass 33 stringent CNAS battery tests, offering peace of mind for both residential and outdoor applications.Reliable Backup for Homes and Outdoor AdventuresDesigned to meet the needs of both home and outdoor users, the Elite 200 V2 offers a 2,600W output and a 2,073.6Wh capacity. It can power essential household appliances during power outages, such as refrigerators, lights, routers, and microwaves. For example, it can keep a 100W refrigerator running for up to 16.8 hours, preventing food spoilage during extended blackouts.For outdoor enthusiasts, the Elite 200 V2 is an ideal companion for camping, RVs, and off-grid living. It can power a wide range of outdoor devices, including microwaves, coffee makers, and water heaters. When needed, the Power Lifting mode provides up to 3,900W of output, capable of handling high-power devices like hot plates and hair dryers.Compact and Space-Efficient DesignThe Elite 200 V2 is engineered to deliver 2kWh of power in a remarkably compact design. Measuring just 13.7 x 9.8 x 12.6 inches, it is 40% smaller than its predecessor, making it perfect for RVs, tiny homes, and other space-conscious setups. The use of advanced prismatic LFP cells and a wireless internal structure design allows for high energy density, ensuring optimal performance in a small footprint.Fast Charging Options for ConvenienceThe Elite 200 V2 features Turbo charging technology, which allows the unit to reach 80% capacity in just 50 minutes when using a dual AC and solar setup. Additionally, the optional 560W car charger enables users to recharge while on the road, achieving a full charge in under 4 hours. With 1,000W solar input and built-in solar tracking, the Elite 200 V2 is perfect for off-grid lifestyles, capturing solar energy automatically whenever there is light.Enhanced Safety FeaturesSafety is a top priority with the Elite 200 V2. It is equipped with BLUETTI's proprietary BLUETOPUS AI-BMS battery management system, which regulates charging and ensures stable performance. The unit also features multi-chip protection, enabling users to safely connect high-power devices like car fridges or high-voltage solar panels. Additionally, the Elite 200 V2 is fire-resistant, shock-proof, and can withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters, making it durable for both indoor and outdoor use.Pricing and AvailabilityThe BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 will be available for purchase at a special launch price of USD $1,099 from November 12, 2024, 6:00 PM PST through December 3, 2024 on BLUETTI's website and Amazon and using the code: ELITE200V2PR for extra 5% off.About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a global technology leader in clean energy solutions, committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and affordable power storage options for both residential and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI strives to provide renewable energy access to 1 million off-grid families in Africa. With a focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and environmental responsibility, BLUETTI has built a trusted brand presence in over 110 countries worldwide.For more information, visit .

