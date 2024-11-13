$268,825.63 Jury Verdict Secured For Client In Key West Ear-Biting Case

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Deerfield Beach, FL, Nov. 12th, 2024 – In a remarkable victory, South Florida's The Ticktin Law Group has successfully secured a $268,825.63 jury verdict for his client following a violent assault in Key West that left him with a damaged ear. The incident occurred during what should have been a casual late-night stop for pizza when the defendant, unprovoked, attacked the law group's client and left him with a portion of his ear bitten off.



The case was heard in the 16th Judicial Circuit of Monroe County, ending with the defendant being found liable for the unprovoked attack. Surveillance video captured during the incident was instrumental in the jury's decision, as were arguments from The Ticktin Law Group's star lawyers.



The Ticktin Law Group not only fought for justice in the courtroom but also negotiated a confidential settlement pre-trial with the pizza restaurant where the ear bite took place. This dual achievement highlights the firm's ability to pursue favorable outcomes for its clients through both litigation and skillful negotiation.



The case serves as yet another testament to the Ticktin Law Group's relentless advocacy on behalf of those who find themselves in unexpected and challenging situations. The firm's commitment to its clients, thorough case preparation, and strategic litigation continue to yield significant victories.



Proven Expertise in Personal Injury Law:

The Ticktin Law Group has a longstanding reputation for fighting vigorously for its clients, no matter how complex or unexpected the case may be. In this instance, Lead Trial Counsel Michael Vater successfully showcased to the jury the physical, mental and psychological impacts the attack had for his client.



"It was a pleasure to try the case in front of the jurors of Monroe County, who fully paid attention to the evidence presented and returned a just verdict for our client," said Vater. "Having the security video was a powerful piece of evidence which supported our client's side of the story. Seeing the juror's visual reactions during the playing of the videos was a memorable moment before the conclusion of the first day of the Trial."



Whether you've been injured in an accident, victimized by a violent crime, or are facing any other legal challenge, The Ticktin Law Group is here to help. Their team of skilled attorneys brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to each case, ensuring that every client receives the personalized attention and legal expertise they deserve.





About The Ticktin Law Group:



The Ticktin Law Group was founded by Peter Ticktin in 1991 and has offices across Florida. The attorneys are a dynamic team of strategists and trial lawyers who possess a diverse range of experiences across many areas of law. The Ticktin Law Group is guided by the 'Three Cs': creativity, cost-effectiveness, and communications. They believe superior legal work demands creative solutions and pride themselves on being cost-effective and communicative. During the housing market collapse, The Ticktin Law Group unearthed the banks' fraudulent activity and helped 50 Attorney Generals and the Federal Government obtain a $30 Billion recovery.

Company :-TransMedia Group

User :- Adrienne Mazzone

Email :...