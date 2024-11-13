Kenya, UAE Commit To Bolster Bilateral Trade

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NAIROBI, Nov 13 (NNN-KBC) - The is calling on local enterprises to diversify their export base to maximize opportunities created through trade deals with various countries.

Investment, Trade and Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has said the government is focused on strengthening partnerships with strategic international allies like the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to drive economic growth in the country.

The UAE ranks sixth among Kenya's trading partners. Statistics from the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade shows that Kenyan exports to the middle eastern country were valued at Ksh 52 billion ($399m) in 2023 against imports amounting to Ksh 379 billion ($2.94b).

The UAE is actively seeking to strengthen ties, a growing interest the nation attributes to Kenya's consistent trade policy reforms.

The government is urging entrepreneurs to capitalize on the rising global demand for Kenyan products as a strategy to boost their revenue and secure a stronger foothold in international markets. - NNN-KBC