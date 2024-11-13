Palestine Planning Arab Consultations On Strategy For Dealing With U.S.

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Nov 13 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian official said yesterday that, the Palestinian Authority is preparing to hold consultations with Arab countries, to develop a strategy for dealing with the current and upcoming U.S. administrations.

“We are set to hold consultations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab countries, to develop a vision and approach for two phases,” said Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, in a statement to Palestine TV.

During the first phase, until Jan 20, 2025, when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn in and take office, the current U.S. administration“is expected to push strongly to end the war in Palestine and Lebanon, and to recognise the Palestinian state,” al-Sheikh said.

As for the second phase, when the U.S. Republicans take power, Al-Sheikh noted,“With our Arab brothers, we seek to develop a comprehensive political approach, regarding both the Gaza Strip and the future of the Palestinian cause.”

“We are working on formulating a joint position to present as an Arab initiative to the United States, and the international community,” he said, hoping this could be accomplished soon.

Al-Sheikh added that, the Palestinian Authority is in contact with the U.S. administration, on multiple levels.– NNN-WAFA