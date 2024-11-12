TRAVEL WORLDWIDE: The Grand Opening Of JETOUR Global Travel+ Conference 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 8th, JETOUR Global Travel+ 2024 grandly opened in Fuzhou, China. Themed on“TRAVEL WORLDWIDE”, the Conference invited more than 1,000 travel players from 62 countries and regions around the world for the first time, comprehensively demonstrating achievements of the Travel+ Strategy. JETOUR released the global travel lifestyle brand "JETOUR LIFE" and the global user brand "TRAVELER". The event showcased JETOUR's strengths in leading the global off-road culture with its Travel+ Strategy, and demonstrated the high-quality development of China's automotive industry to the world.







During the three-day event, JETOUR also organized a series of activities such as factory tour for international users, music festival, co-creation meetings, camping summits, self-driving drivers meeting, and test drives, bringing together industry experts, senior users, and celebrities within the field to expand the boundaries of Travel+ strategy and explore more possibilities in travel. During the Conference, JETOUR also set up a rich array of lifestyle scenarios and product experience zones centered around the Travel+ Life, including camping, road trip, refitting, merchandise, and ESG service etc. These immersive experiences allowed global users to delve into the profound essence of Travel+ and appreciate the charm of JETOUR's travel and off-road culture.

Targeting the world, staying with users. Let the world fall in love with China's JETOUR

Travel is not only a lifestyle but also a culture.“JETOUR has always advocated 'TRAVEL WORLDWIDE' philosophy. JETOUR is going global. China's JETOUR is also the world's JETOUR! In the future, JETOUR will be a synonym of off-road in the world,” said Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holdings Group.

Zhang Guozhong, Executive Vice President of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., stated in his speech that as the Group's flagship brand focusing on Travel+, JETOUR was born to embrace the world. In the future, JETOUR will continue targeting the world and staying with users, leading the internationalization process of China-style off-road culture and contributing to perfect journey experiences for global travelers. With JETOUR, travel will be fantastic and the whole world will be more colorful.

At the Conference, Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto shared the achievements and future development plans of JETOUR's "Travel+" strategy. According to his statement, JETOUR has firmly adhered to the "Travel+" Strategy since the brand's establishment, creating Travel+ products based on user-centric thinking, and vigorously promoting a Travel+ Life, providing high-quality and high-value off-road experience. The continuous acceleration of the "JETOUR Speed" has positioned the brand as an international mainstream automotive brand. In September and October of this year, JETOUR's monthly deliveries exceeded 60,000 units for two consecutive months. The cumulative sales from January to October in 2024 exceeded 439,000 units, up 89.3% year-on-year, ranking among the top SUV brands in China. Currently, JETOUR expects to achieve its annual sales target of 500,000 units ahead of schedule, making it the first Chinese automobile company to reach the sales milestone of 500,000 units within six years of its establishment. In the future, JETOUR will continue to think long-term, adhere to its commitment to create a better journey for global users, continue to build global leading brand in hybrid off-road vehicles, and attract more global users to the off-road culture with Chinese characteristics.

By launching JETOUR LIFE brand, JETOUR creates a travel benefits system worldwide

For a long time, JETOUR has been improving user experiences and made great efforts in building the "Travel+" lifestyle. At present, JETOUR has developed more than 300 traveler rights partners in over 40 countries, and more than 1,100 global lifestyle accessory products to meet users' comprehensive and diversified needs in six major scenarios, such as scenic spots, lodging, dining, and camping, etc. Currently, over 100,000 people have been enjoying JETOUR's real Travel+ advantage.

At the Conference, with the launch of "JETOUR LIFE" lifestyle brand, JETOUR introduced its core concept of“Urban. Off-road. Fun” to build the world's first complete travel lifestyle, connecting users and keeping them interested in sharing their travel stories. JETOUR has only one mission, which is to make travel better. JETOUR LIFE will work with the world's top brands and global travelers to expand "Travel+" lifestyle, explore more possibilities about travel, and create the ultimate travel experience for everyone who loves travel.

In addition, JETOUR has also cooperated with top brands such as OZtrail, Under Armour, and HEIMPLANET to launch lifestyle products including inflatable tents, jackets, luxury dome canopies, CT1 foldable bicycles, and off-road strollers, so that every user can drive their ideal cars and make their travel dreams come true.







JETOUR launches "Traveler" global user brand, building a community for global travelers

For JETOUR, user is the differentiator of its brand, and it is the base for its globalization. At this year's Travel+ Conference, JETOUR's user concept was further upgraded by releasing the global user brand "TRAVELER". Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, stated: "TRAVELER is JETOUR's social platform, and it is the place where every user becomes a traveler. JETOUR will unlock the wonderful "travel+" life by staying close to users, providing good service and experiences to users, and create a more pleasant travel experience for users. Travel with TRAVEL, JETOUR will be more international and successful in the future.”

At the event, JETOUR officially released a travel package worth 1.4 billion yuan for global users, featuring 12 VIP rights and benefits, including cash vouchers for popular attractions such as Disneyland and Universal Studios, discount vouchers for 1.2 million hotels such as The Peninsula Hong Kong and Pullman Paris Centre Bercy, cash vouchers for car rentals in 5,000 cities worldwide, cash vouchers for VIP lounges in 70 international airports around the world, and cash coupons for 200,000 guesthouses around the world, covering 38 countries and whole scenario of traveling, living and entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that JETOUR launched the global cheetah protection charity project in conjunction with Discovery Channel and Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF). At the Conference, JETOUR premiered the teaser of the documentary "Return of the Cheetah", in which the protagonist, Hazen Audel, a close friend of the JETOUR brand and an explorer, shared his unforgettable behind-the-scenes stories. JETOUR also teamed up with Hazen Aurel to donate for cheetah conservation. During this Conference, JETOUR also made great efforts to create the Discovery Life Zone, bringing two themed series of co-branded lifestyle exhibits of "Cheetah Conservation with JETOUR" and "Nature Code".

In the future, JETOUR will partner with Discovery Channel to continue to carry out the special cheetah protection project, contribute to the protection of endangered wildlife, and encourage more users to join charitable activities, and practice sustainable lifestyles with real actions.

From China's off-road SUV brand to the global leading brand in hybrid off-road vehicles, and from a leader in "travel+" lifestyle leader to the build of the global travel culture, JETOUR is committed to achieving higher goals. In the future, JETOUR will continue to lead the way with its "Travel+" Strategy, laying a solid foundation with products and accessories together with global users to create and share a more wonderful, diversified and better travel life, making JETOUR synonymous with off-road culture.

