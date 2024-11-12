عربي


MOSAIC ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION


11/12/2024 11:10:06 PM

Tampa, FL, 11/12/2024 / 16:16, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company


The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Scotia mining conference on December 4, 2024 in Toronto, Canada

  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on December 5, 2024 in New York, NY

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company

Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
...


Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
...

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
...

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company


11/12/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG



