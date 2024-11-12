MOSAIC ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION
Date
11/12/2024 11:10:06 PM
|
Tampa, FL, 11/12/2024 / 16:16, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
Scotia mining conference on December 4, 2024 in Toronto, Canada
Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on December 5, 2024 in New York, NY
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at .
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company
|
Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
...
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226
...
|
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
...
|
SOURCE: The Mosaic Company
11/12/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG
MENAFN12112024004691010666ID1108879631
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.