MOSAIC ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Scotia on December 4, 2024 in Toronto, Canada Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on December 5, 2024 in New York, NY About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at . Contacts: The Mosaic Company Investors:

