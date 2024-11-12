(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Medpace Holdings, (“Medpace” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MEDP) on behalf of Medpace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Medpace has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2024, after hours, Medpace released its second quarter 2024 results, significantly missing expectations. In an earnings call the following day, July 23, 2024, the Company stated that“cancellations were disproportionately high in the month of June” due to“reprioritization, impaired sponsor liquidity, and acquisition of one sponsor by a large pharma with subsequent decision to move the work to an existing preferred provider.”

On this news, Medpace's stock price fell $79.88, or 18.3%, to close at $357.30 per share on July 23, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

