BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A CAIXA ECONÔMICA federal ("CAIXA") ,
the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the third quarter (3Q24).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Recurring Net Income of R$ 9.4 billion
in 9M24, up 21.6%
over 9M23;
financial
Margin reached R$ 45.3 billion
in 9M24, up 4.5%
over 9M23;
Revenues from Services reached R$ 20.4 billion
in 9M24, up 7.0%
in 12 months;
Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.209 trillion
in Sep24
, up 10.8%
over Sep23;
Balance of R$ 832.6 billion
of Sustainable finance portfolio in Sep24, up 15.4%
in 12 months;
R$ 465.5 billion
in total loan origination in 9M24, up 15.3%
over 9M23;
Balance of R$ 812.2 billion
in the mortgage loan portfolio in Sep24, up 14.7%
over Sep23;
CAIXA is the leader in the Mortgage Loan segment, reaching a market share of 67.5%
in Sep24;
R$ 176.0 billion
in new mortgage loans in 9M24, up 28.6%
over 9M23, marking a record number of new contracts;
Balance of R$ 104.5 billion
in Infrastructure and Sanitation
loans in Sep24, up 3.9%
over Sep23;
Balance of R$ 101.1 billion
in Payroll-deductible
loans in Sep24, representing 75.9%
of the total loan portfolio for individuals;
Balance of R$ 59.6 billion
in Agribusiness
loans in Sep24, up 13.8%
over Sep23;
Balance of R$ 100.0 billion
in commercial loans for Corporates
in Sep24, up 4.8%
over Sep23;
Balance of R$ 1.616 trillion
in total funding in Sep24, up 18.0%
over Sep23 and 5.6%
over Jun24;
Balance of R$ 381.0 billion
in savings deposits in Sep24, up 8.1%
over Sep23, reaching a 37.4%
market share;
Balance of R$ 193.8 billion
in bonds in Sep24, up
32.1%
over Sep23 and
4.9%
over Jun24;
Basel Ratio of 16.2%
and Tier I Capital of 14.2%
in Set24, which are 4.7 p.p. higher, in both indicators, than the regulatory minimum;
Delinquency Rate of 2.27%
in Sep24, down 0.40 p.p. over Sep23 and up 0.07 p.p. over Jun24;
WEBCAST 3Q24 : 11/13/2024, 10h00 (Brasília):
3Q24 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS :
Contact : Investor Relations, [email protected]
SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal
