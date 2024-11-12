عربي


RECURRING NET INCOME OF R$ 9.4 BILLION IN 9M24, UP 21.6% OVER 9M23.


11/12/2024 8:45:53 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A CAIXA ECONÔMICA federal ("CAIXA") ,
the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the third quarter (3Q24).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Recurring Net Income of
    R$ 9.4 billion
    in 9M24, up
    21.6%
    over 9M23;
  • financial Margin reached
    R$ 45.3 billion
    in 9M24, up
    4.5%
    over 9M23;
  • Revenues from Services reached
    R$ 20.4 billion
    in 9M24, up
    7.0%
    in 12 months;
  • Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of
    R$ 1.209 trillion
    in
    Sep24 , up
    10.8%
    over Sep23;
  • Balance of
    R$ 832.6 billion
    of Sustainable finance portfolio in Sep24, up
    15.4%
    in 12 months;
  • R$ 465.5 billion
    in total loan origination in 9M24, up
    15.3%
    over 9M23;
  • Balance of
    R$ 812.2 billion
    in the mortgage loan portfolio in Sep24, up
    14.7%
    over Sep23;
  • CAIXA is the leader in the Mortgage Loan segment, reaching a market share of
    67.5%
    in Sep24;
  • R$ 176.0 billion
    in new mortgage loans in 9M24, up
    28.6%
    over 9M23, marking a record number of new contracts;
  • Balance of
    R$ 104.5 billion
    in
    Infrastructure and Sanitation
    loans in Sep24, up
    3.9%
    over Sep23;
  • Balance of
    R$ 101.1 billion
    in
    Payroll-deductible
    loans in Sep24, representing
    75.9%
    of the total loan portfolio for individuals;
  • Balance of
    R$ 59.6 billion
    in
    Agribusiness
    loans in Sep24, up
    13.8%
    over Sep23;
  • Balance of
    R$ 100.0 billion
    in commercial loans for
    Corporates
    in Sep24, up
    4.8%
    over Sep23;
  • Balance of
    R$ 1.616 trillion
    in total funding in Sep24, up
    18.0%
    over Sep23 and
    5.6%
    over Jun24;
  • Balance of
    R$ 381.0 billion
    in savings deposits in Sep24, up
    8.1%
    over Sep23, reaching a
    37.4%
    market share;
  • Balance of
    R$ 193.8 billion
    in bonds in Sep24, up
    32.1%
    over Sep23 and
    4.9%
    over Jun24;
  • Basel Ratio of
    16.2%
    and Tier I Capital of
    14.2%
    in Set24, which are 4.7 p.p. higher, in both indicators, than the regulatory minimum;
  • Delinquency Rate of
    2.27%
    in Sep24, down 0.40 p.p. over Sep23 and up 0.07 p.p. over Jun24;

    WEBCAST 3Q24 : 11/13/2024, 10h00 (Brasília):

    3Q24 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS :

    Contact : Investor Relations, [email protected]

    SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

