Tianma Global Innovation Conference 2024 Successfully Showcased Numerous Breakthroughs

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6th,

Tianma Global Innovation 2024 (TIC 2024) was held in Xiamen, where Tianma unveiled its latest research and development breakthroughs. The grand event underscored Tianma's dedication to continuous exploration and innovation in display technology.

Chairman Peng Xuhui of Tianma delivered a keynote speech entitled "Perseverance," providing in-depth insights from four perspectives.

First, perseverance in manufacturing. Tianma remains dedicated to the manufacturing sector, focusing on advanced capabilities, deploying cutting-edge production lines, developing leading technologies, and providing top-notch services.

Second, committed to independent research and development. Only by continuously innovating, adopting market-driven strategies, and demonstrating strategic foresight in new display technologies, can Tianma consistently support its customers and lead the market.



Thirdly, Tianma has demonstrated a strong focus on globalization. In the early 1990s, Tianma established its presence in overseas markets and engaged in the global automotive display sector. By continuously improving product quality and delivery capabilities, Tianma provides premium products and services to clients worldwide.



Finally, Tianma is dedicated to creating exceptional visual experiences. By leveraging boundless imagination and creativity, Tianma delivers smart display solutions that enhance the users' experience.

Qin Feng, General Manager of Tianma's R&D Center and Director of the Micro-LED Research Institute, delivered a technical keynote, sharing Tianma's contemplations and forays into display innovation. As a trailblazer at the forefront of the industry, from 1983 to 2024, Tianma

has consistently advanced the boundaries of display technology, from the TN and STN eras to the a-Si, LTPS, and Oxide LCD phases, and now into the realms of AMOLED and Micro-LED active displays, continuously "To create colorful life".

After the speech, the leaders of Tianma's various technology divisions collectively presented the latest innovative achievements.

Green and Healthy Organic Light Emitting Devices

The U9 emitting device and SLOD emitting device were introduced. The U9 device is designed for low power consumption and low blue light emission; the SLOD device utilizes a double-layer series organic emitting device architecture, reducing screen power consumption by 30% and achieving a global brightness of up to 2500 nits.

Extreme Narrow Border Technology

Leveraging advanced mechanical simulations and cutting-edge technological innovations, we meticulously developed an integrated ultra-thin structure. Enhanced by high-precision sealing technology, the screen's resistance to water and oil was significantly improved. This resulted in a bezel thickness of just 1.0mm on the top and 1.2mm on the sides and bottom, achieving an impressive 95% screen-to-body ratio for an unparalleled visual experience.

Multi-Form Flexible Technology

Tianma has developed a versatile full-scenario folding simulation platform, facilitating the rapid mass production of both left-right and top-bottom inward-folding products. Additionally, this platform has enabled the successful development of G-shaped triple-fold products.

Smart Interior for Intelligent Cockpit

By employing the industry's best high-transparency, high-transmittance hidden display technology alongside an innovative Mini-LED backlight design, we achieve exceptional image quality and a seamless aesthetic. This approach also reduces module thickness and lowers power consumption.

Ambient Light Sensing & Near-Field Communications for Smart Cockpits

Leveraging the existing LTPS manufacturing process, it is now possible to seamlessly integrate features such as environmental light sensing and near-field communication directly into automotive display panels and modules.

Flip Cell Full-Screen Technology

By incorporating a synergistic blend of the Tcon Embedded Driver and Flip Cell technologies, a comprehensive full-screen technology platform was created, increasing the screen-to-body ratio of IT products from 88% to 96%.

Low-Power Consumption Technology Platform

Bolstered by the SFT-Pro pixel optimization technology, intelligent frequency conversion, and embedded driver solutions, the power consumption of the panel was reduced by 45%. Combined with our full-screen technology, this suite of innovations constitutes Tianma's LEAF technology platform,

Splicing Micro-LED Display Technology

Utilizing Tianma's proprietary GOA in AA backplane driver design, along with independently developed side-wiring technology, and precise and efficient full-laser massive transfer process, an ultra-fine pitch design (Pitch=0.4mm) has been achieved, enabling borderless displays.

At the conference, Tianma also officially released its "Tianma Carbon Neutrality White Paper," with the President of Tianma sharing the company's progress in carbon neutrality, firmly committing to fostering green, low-carbon, and sustainable future.

Tianma is committed to collaborating with innovators worldwide, collectively charting a path to unparalleled heights in the display industry.

