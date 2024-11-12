Eplus Reports Second Quarter And First Half Financial Results Fiscal Year 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Second Quarter Gross And Gross Margin Improved Year Over Year

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

.



Net sales decreased 12.3% to $515.2 million; business decreased 13.8% to $493.3 million; service revenues increased 46.0% to $103.7 million. .



Technology business gross billings decreased 5.6% to $808.2 million. .



Consolidated gross profit increased 2.5% to $148.0 million. .



Consolidated gross margin was 28.7%, compared with 24.6% last year. .



Net earnings decreased 4.1% to $31.3 million. .



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.7% to $52.1 million. .



Diluted earnings per share decreased 4.1% to $1.17. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased 2.9% to $1.36.

First Half Fiscal Year 2025

.



Net sales decreased 8.8% to $1,059.7 million; technology business net sales decreased 9.6% to $1,028.8 million; service revenues increased 31.3% to $181.9 million. .



Technology business gross billings decreased 3.3% to $1,641.9 million. .



Consolidated gross profit decreased 1.5% to $282.5 million. .



Consolidated gross margin increased to 26.7%, compared with 24.7% last year. .



Net earnings decreased 11.8% to $58.6 million. .



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.3% to $95.3 million. .



Diluted earnings per share decreased 12.0% to $2.19. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share decreased 11.0% to $2.50.

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS ), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2024, the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

Management Comment

"Our results in the second quarter reflect the ongoing evolution of the industry towards ratable and subscription revenue models and slower product sales, partially offset by the continued strength of our services-led approach," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "Notably, we experienced a year on year increase in gross profit and gross margin on lower gross billings and net sales, driven by higher margin services revenues, which increased 46%, and strong financing revenues.

"During the quarter, we acquired Bailiwick Services, LLC, which will help us drive core to edge computing solutions for our enterprise customers. In addition, we continue to see a shift towards services and more software and subscription-based sales as a percentage of the whole, and these are often recognized ratably or on a net basis creating a net sales headwind. On the product front, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to progress, and our customers are exploring advantages to integrate AI into various aspects of their businesses."

Mr. Marron continued, "We ended the quarter with a solid balance sheet. Our healthy cash position enabled us to fund the acquisition of Bailiwick in the quarter, with ample additional liquidity to support our capital allocation priorities as we work to deliver increased shareholder value."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results



For the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the second quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Consolidated net sales decreased 12.3% to $515.2 million, from $587.6 million.

Technology business net sales decreased 13.8% to $493.3 million, from $571.9 million as lower product sales were offset by higher service revenues. Technology business gross billings decreased 5.6% to $808.2 million from $856.5 million.

Product sales declined 22.2% to $389.6 million, from $500.9 million, due to lower demand combined with a shift in mix. Product margin was 22.9%, up from 20.9% last year due to a higher proportion of third-party maintenance, software subscriptions and services sold in the current quarter, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 61.7% from last year to $61.9 million, from $ 38.3 million, due in part to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margins remained consistent at 41.3%.

Managed service revenues increased 27.6% to $41.8 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support and Cloud services. Gross profit from managed services increased 21.0% from last year due to the increase in revenues. Managed service margins declined to 29.5% from 31.1%.

Financing business segment net sales increased 39.7% to $21.9 million, from $15.7 million, primarily due to increases in transactional gains. Gross profit in the financing business segment increased $7.1 million, from $13.6 million last year to $20.7 million this year, due to the increase in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased 2.5% to $148.0 million, from $144.4 million. Consolidated gross margin was 28.7%, compared with last year's gross margin of 24.6%.

Consolidated operating expenses were $105.3 million, up 5.8% from $99.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, as well as increases in acquisition-related expenses of $1.0 million. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 2,323, up 446 from a year ago. The acquisition of Bailiwick Services LLC on August 19, 2024 added 441 employees, and Peak Resources on January 27, 2024 added 24 employees. Of the 446 additional employees, 328 were customer facing employees.

Consolidated operating income decreased 4.8% to $42.7 million and earnings before tax decreased 3.7% to $43.3 million. Other income was $0.6 million compared to $0.1 million last year, as higher interest income of $2.4 million was offset by foreign exchange losses of $1.8 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 27.7%, slightly higher than the prior year quarter of 27.4%.

Net earnings decreased 4.1% to $31.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the technology business declined 17.3% and increased 68.9% in the financing business segment, and when combined, resulted in consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreasing 2.7% to $52.1 million.

Diluted earnings per common share was $1.17 for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $1.22 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $1.36 for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared with $1.40 last year.

First Half Fiscal Year 2025 Results



For the six months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the six months ended September 30, 2023:

Consolidated net sales decreased 8.8% to $1,059.7 million, from $1,161.8 million.

Technology business net sales decreased 9.6% to $1,028.8 million, from $1,137.6 million due to lower product sales, offset by higher service revenues. Technology business gross billings decreased 3.3% to $1,641.9 million from $1,698.5 million.

Product sales decreased 15.2% to $846.9 million, from $999.1 million, due to declines in customer demand, as well as a shift in product mix. Gross profit from sales of product decreased 13.1% to $187.9 million due to lower sales combined with a shift in mix towards third-party maintenance and services, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 34.3% due in part to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margins increased slightly to 41.4%, from 41.3% for the same period in the prior year.

Managed service revenues increased 27.8% to $82.7 million, from $64.7 million, due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Cloud and Service Desk services. Gross profit from managed services increased 25.9% to $25.2 million, from $20.0 million, due to the increase in revenues. Gross margins declined slightly to 30.4% from 30.9% last year.

Financing business segment net sales increased 28.0% to $30.9 million, from $24.2 million, due to higher transactional gains and portfolio earnings offset by lower post-contract earnings. Gross profit in the financing business segment increased $8.4 million primarily due to the increase in sales.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $282.5 million from $286.6 million. Consolidated gross margin was 26.7%, compared with last year's gross margin of 24.7%, due to higher product margins.

Operating expenses were $204.3 million, up 4.5% from $195.4 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits as a result of increases in personnel and acquisition related amortization and expenses from the acquisition of Bailiwick Services LLC and Peak Resources.

Consolidated operating income decreased 14.3% to $78.2 million. Earnings before tax decreased 11.7% to $80.8 million. Other income was $2.7 million compared to $0.3 million last year, as higher interest income of $4.9 million was offset by foreign exchange losses of $2.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.4%, slightly higher than last year's 27.3%.

Net earnings decreased 11.8% to $58.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.3% to $95.3 million.

Diluted earnings per common share was $2.19 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $2.49 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $2.50 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $2.81 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents decreased to $187.5 million from $253.0 million as of March 31, 2024, due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC, repurchases of our common stock, and working capital needs. Inventory decreased 32.8% to $93.9 million as of September 30, 2024, compared with $139.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2024 was $947.0 million, compared with $901.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Total shares outstanding were 26.8 million as of September 30, 2024, and 27.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year Guidance

Fiscal year 2025 net sales are now expected to be similar to fiscal year 2024. The adjusted EBITDA range is now expected to be $195 million to $205 million.

ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to the ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 forecast.

Summary and Outlook



"While we've seen some softening in enterprise demand due to prior absorption of purchases and global economic uncertainty, our outlook continues to reflect our prioritized investments in key high-growth categories such as AI, security and related software and services to drive long-term sustainable growth.

Our customer relationships are strong and their feedback for our AI Ignite offering reinforces our view that clients are at the early stage of adoption for these solutions. We are well positioned to serve this emerging demand, and over the longer term, our strong balance sheet supports our ability to build on the success that we have achieved over the past several years," concluded Mr. Marron.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, ePlus:



Achieved renewal of the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialization.

Acquired Bailiwick Services, LLC. Announced Storage-as-a-Service Leveraging NetApp.

About ePlus

inc.



ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking, and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and more than 2,300 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements



Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and inflation, including as a result of national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy, which may cause increases in our costs and wages and our ability to increase prices to our customers, negative impacts to the arrangements that have pricing commitments over the term of an agreement and/or the loss of key lenders or constricting credit markets as a result of changing interest rates, which may result in adverse changes in our results of operations and financial position; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or loss of one or more of our larger volume customers or vendors; reliance on third-parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers, and the reliance on a small number of key vendors in our supply chain with whom we do not have long-term supply agreements, guaranteed price agreements, or assurance of stock availability; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack or other information technology ("IT") outage, including disruptions in our, our vendors or other third party's IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and regulatory laws and regulations and appropriately providing required notice and disclosure of cybersecurity incidents when and if necessary; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely and our ability to adequately train our personnel to prevent a cyber event; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; risks relating to use or capabilities of artificial intelligence ("AI") including social and ethical risks; our ability to manage a diverse product set of solutions, including AI products and services, in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service ("IaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS"), platform as a service ("PaaS"), and AI; supply chain issues, including a shortage of IT products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or delay completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; our inability to identify acquisition candidates, perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, successfully integrate a completed acquisition, or identify an opportunity for or successfully complete a business disposition, may affect our earnings; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or our floor plan facility, obtain debt for our financing transactions, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable U.S. securities law.

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















September 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$187,528

$253,021 Accounts receivable-trade, net

587,998

644,616 Accounts receivable-other, net

76,102

46,884 Inventories

93,857

139,690 Financing receivables-net, current

136,357

102,600 Deferred costs

61,874

59,449 Other current assets

58,663

27,269 Total current assets

1,202,379

1,273,529









Financing receivables and operating leases-net

90,561

79,435 Deferred tax asset

5,633

5,620 Property, equipment and other assets

104,081

89,289 Goodwill

203,233

161,503 Other intangible assets-net

94,167

44,093 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,700,054

$1,653,469









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$281,927

$315,676 Accounts payable-floor plan

115,660

105,104 Salaries and commissions payable

45,163

43,696 Deferred revenue

143,334

134,596 Non-recourse notes payable-current

28,970

23,288 Other current liabilities

34,868

34,630 Total current liabilities

649,922

656,990









Non-recourse notes payable-long-term

9,723

12,901 Other liabilities

93,412

81,799 TOTAL LIABILITIES



753,057

751,690









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares

authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares

authorized; 26,798 outstanding at September 30, 2024 and

26,952 outstanding at March 31, 2024

276

274 Additional paid-in capital

187,330

180,058 Treasury stock, at cost, 750 shares at September 30, 2024 and













447 shares at March 31, 2024

(47,461)

(23,811) Retained earnings

801,627

742,978 Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency











translation adjustment

5,225

2,280 Total Stockholders' Equity

946,997

901,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,700,054

$1,653,469

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















Net sales















Product $411,505

$516,609

$877,854

$1,023,265

Services 103,667

71,002

181,856

138,521





Total 515,172

587,611

1,059,710

1,161,786















Cost of sales















Product 301,436

398,234

661,593

787,138

Services 65,745

45,012

115,645

88,010





Total 367,181

443,246

777,238

875,148















Gross profit 147,991

144,365

282,472

286,638















Selling, general, and administrative 98,971

92,652

192,579

182,950 Depreciation and amortization 5,765

5,630

10,584

10,422 Interest and financing costs 537

1,220

1,122

2,071 Operating expenses 105,273

99,502

204,285

195,443















Operating income 42,718

44,863

78,187

91,195















Other income (expense), net 579

117

2,652

307















Earnings before taxes 43,297

44,980

80,839

91,502















Provision for income taxes 11,987

12,316

22,190

24,991















Net earnings $31,310

$32,664

$58,649

$66,511















Net earnings per common share-basic $1.18

$1.23

$2.20

$2.50 Net earnings per common share-diluted $1.17

$1.22

$2.19

$2.49















Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 26,567

26,624

26,604

26,588 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 26,676

26,679

26,750

26,659

Technology Business

Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales























Product $389,613

$500,937

(22.2

%)

$846,925

$999,103

(15.2

%)

Professional services 61,900

38,270

61.7

%

99,179

73,826

34.3

%

Managed services 41,767

32,732

27.6

%

82,677

64,695

27.8

%





Total 493,280

571,939

(13.8

%)

1,028,781

1,137,624

(9.6

%)























Gross profit























Product 89,359

104,749

(14.7

%)

187,864

216,140

(13.1

%)

Professional services 25,583

15,796

62.0

%

41,038

30,520

34.5

%

Managed services 12,339

10,194

21.0

%

25,173

19,991

25.9

%





Total 127,281

130,739

(2.6

%)

254,075

266,651

(4.7

%)























Selling, general, and administrative 94,050

88,593

6.2

%

184,134

175,693

4.8

% Depreciation and amortization 5,765

5,602

2.9

%

10,584

10,366

2.1

% Interest and financing costs -

661

(100.0

%)

-

1,211

(100.0

%) Operating expenses 99,815

94,856

5.2

%

194,718

187,270

4.0

%























Operating income $27,466

$35,883

(23.5

%)

$59,357

$79,381

(25.2)

% Gross billings $808,229

$856,495

(5.6

%)

$1,641,937

$1,698,465

(3.3)

% Adjusted EBITDA $36,804

$44,496

(17.3

%)

$76,305

$95,445

(20.1)

%

Technology Business Gross Billings by Type



Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Cloud $195,852

$200,637

(2.4

%)

$437,126

$459,561

(4.9

%) Networking 219,797

311,671

(29.5

%)

501,325

588,316

(14.8

%) Security 163,565

143,340

14.1

%

315,448

290,683

8.5

% Collaboration 46,717

51,770

(9.8

%)

79,693

73,931

7.8

% Other 72,545

78,571

(7.7

%)

117,137

148,332

(21.0

%) Product gross billings 698,476

785,989

(11.1

%)

1,450,729

1,560,823

(7.1

%) Service gross billings 109,752

70,506

55.7

%

191,207

137,642

38.9

% Total gross billings $808,228

$856,495

(5.6

%)

$1,641,936

$1,698,465

(3.5

%)

Technology Business Net Sales by Type





Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Cloud $121,336

$135,068

(10.2

%)

$258,567

$307,112

(15.8

%) Networking 186,776

268,636

(30.5

%)

421,516

513,824

(18.0

%) Security 41,209

51,886

(20.6

%)

89,214

97,682

(8.7

%) Collaboration 17,988

27,083

(33.6

%)

38,887

40,039

(2.9

%) Other 22,304

18,264

22.1

%

38,741

40,446

(4.2

%) Total product 389,613

500,937

(22.2

%)

846,925

999,103

(15.2

%) Professional services 61,900

38,270

61.7

%

99,179

73,826

34.3

% Managed services 41,767

32,732

27.6

%

82,677

64,695

27.8

% Total net sales $493,280

$571,939

(13.8

%)

$1,028,781

$1,137,624

(9.6

%)

Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market



Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Telecom, Media, & Entertainment $108,870

$124,306

(12.4

%)

$226,423

$265,641

(14.8

%) Technology 54,988

110,948

(50.4

%)

164,094

184,351

(11.0

%) SLED 97,687

94,906

2.9

%

189,783

204,311

(7.1

%) Healthcare 78,235

72,022

8.6

%

153,515

158,678

(3.3

%) Financial Services

34,759

69,885

(50.3

%)

84,484

135,575

(37.7

%) All other 118,741

99,872

18.9

%

210,482

189,068

11.3

% Total net sales $493,280

$571,939

(13.8

%)

$1,028,781

$1,137,624

(9.6

%)

Financing Business Segment



Three Months Ended September 30,





Six Months Ended September 30,





2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Portfolio earnings $4,864

$3,339

45.7

%

$9,025

$6,412

40.8

% Transactional gains 14,502

6,949

108.7

%

15,795

8,228

92.0

% Post-contract earnings 2,105

5,038

(58.2

%)

5,420

8,672

(37.5

%) Other 421

346

21.7

%

689

850

(18.9

%) Net sales

21,892

15,672

39.7

%

30,929

24,162

28.0

%























Gross profit 20,710

13,626

52.0

%

28,397

19,987

42.1

%























Selling, general, and administrative 4,921

4,059

21.2

%

8,445

7,257

16.4

% Depreciation and amortization -

28

(100.0

%)

-

56

(100.0

%) Interest and financing costs 537

559

(3.9

%)

1,122

860

30.5

% Operating expenses 5,458

4,646

17.5

%

9,567

8,173

17.1

%























Operating income $15,252

$8,980

69.8

%

$18,830

$11,814

59.4

% Adjusted EBITDA $15,319

$9,072

68.9

%

$18,961

$12,002

58.0

%

e Plus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) Consolidated





























Net earnings $31,310

$32,664

$58,649

$66,511 Provision for income taxes 11,987

12,316

22,190

24,991 Share based compensation 2,597

2,414

5,452

4,619 Acquisition related expenses 1,043

-

1,043

- Interest and financing costs -

661

-

1,211 Depreciation and amortization [1] 5,765

5,630

10,584

10,422 Other (income) expense, net [2] (579)

(117)

(2,652)

(307) Adjusted EBITDA $52,123

$53,568

$95,266

$107,447















Technology Business Segments













Operating income $27,466

$35,883

$59,357

$79,381 Share based compensation 2,530

2,350

5,321

4,487 Depreciation and amortization [1] 5,765

5,602

10,584

10,366 Acquisition related expenses 1,043

-

1,043

- Interest and financing costs -

661

-

1,211 Adjusted EBITDA $36,804

$44,496

$76,305

$95,445















Financing Business Segment













Operating income $15,252

$8,980

$18,830

$11,814 Share based compensation 67

64

131

132 Depreciation and amortization [1] -

28

-

56 Adjusted EBITDA $15,319

$9,072

$18,961

$12,002

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $43,297

$44,980

$80,839

$91,502 Share based compensation 2,597

2,414

5,452

4,619 Acquisition related expenses 1,043

-

1,043

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 4,447

4,023

8,197

7,492 Other (income) expense [2] (579)

(117)

(2,652)

(307) Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes



50,805

51,300

92,879

103,306















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 11,987

12,316

22,190

24,991 Share based compensation 730

665

1,529

1,272 Acquisition related expenses 293

-

293

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,246

1,106

2,293

2,058 Other (income) expense, net [2] (163)

(32)

(743)

(84) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock 184

79

492

216 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 14,277

14,134

26,054

28,453















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $36,528

$37,166

$66,825

$74,853

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023















GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.17

$1.22

$2.19

$2.49















Share based compensation 0.07

0.07

0.15

0.13 Acquisition related expenses 0.03

-

0.03

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.12

0.11

0.22

0.20 Other (income) expense, net [2] (0.02)

-

(0.07)

- Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock (0.01)

-

(0.02)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.19

0.18

0.31

0.32















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.36

$1.40

$2.50

$2.81



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

