Special Needs Network Awarded $11 Million To Expand C.O.R.E. Workforce Development Program

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Needs (SNN) has received an additional $11 million from the California Department of Developmental Disabilities (DDS) to expand its pioneering C.O.R.E. (Centering Opportunities, Resources, and Equity in Early Intervention) program. Administered by the Lanterman Regional Center, this funding will enhance SNN's innovative workforce development initiative, aimed at training and placing BIPOC clinicians in behavioral and allied health roles to tackle systemic inequities in California's healthcare workforce. Additionally, the C.O.R.E. program aims to raise awareness about the critical shortage of clinicians and the importance of providing culturally sensitive therapeutic care to ensure that underserved communities receive equitable, impactful support.

Led by SNN President and Civil Rights Attorney Areva Martin, Esq., in collaboration with SNN Advisory Board Member Dr. Arysha Vahabzadeh, M.D., and SNN Board Member Dr. Anshu Batra, the program offers a rigorous, 100-hour training curriculum. This multidisciplinary program includes anti-bias and anti-racism training and focuses on building a culturally competent workforce to deliver early intervention therapy to children ages 0-5 and nonverbal adolescents.

“Special Needs Network has shown remarkable leadership and accountability in meeting the needs of California's diverse communities,” said Melinda Sullivan, Executive Director of the Lanterman Regional Center.“With this funding, we're taking meaningful steps to bridge access gaps by empowering practitioners who understand the cultural sensitivities of the communities they serve.”

The C.O.R.E. program unites leading experts in DEI, applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy, and developmental science to provide state-of-the-art training. As one of the nation's foremost experts on race, equity, and leadership, Dr. Shaun Harper heads USC's Race and Equity Center, which certifies C.O.R.E. fellows in culturally competent care. This team has developed a rigorous 100-hour training program, which includes DEI certification, professional coaching, and virtual and in-person learning modules, making C.O.R.E. a premier training initiative in the field.

With the $11 million funding, SNN will double the number of C.O.R.E. fellows to reach 500 BIPOC practitioners across California. Each fellow will receive training support and up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness after a one-year commitment.

SNN's initial $7 million investment has already trained over 300 fellows and placed 200+ graduates in significant healthcare roles. This new funding enables C.O.R.E. to grow further, strengthening SNN's reputation as a trusted administrator of large-scale, impactful programs.

“Our success with C.O.R.E. shows that Special Needs Network can deliver real, measurable outcomes in large-scale initiatives,” said Areva Martin, SNN Founder and President.“This investment empowers us to serve even more communities and lessen educational financial burdens for aspiring professionals.”

The C.O.R.E. program underscores SNN's dedication to addressing healthcare inequities by fostering a diverse workforce representative of California's communities. DDS's support ensures the program will continue to meet urgent healthcare needs while setting standards for cultural competency and equitable care.

Special Needs Network, Inc. is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.

