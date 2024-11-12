(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sons of Divide Group

Sons of the Divide and JP Hill's Acoustic Project 'Bus Stop Prophet' Join GT Distribution Through Empire Records

SAPULPA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eyes Division Records is thrilled to announce that Sons of the Divide , a Virginia Beach-based Nu Metal powerhouse led by the seasoned singer-songwriter JP Hill , is partnering with GT Distribution under Empire Records. This exciting new partnership will bring Sons of the Divide's dynamic sound, as well as JP Hill's solo acoustic project, Bus Stop Prophet , to a wider audience.

JP Hill, originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, has a music career spanning decades and continents. With four previous albums and extensive touring experience worldwide, JP Hill is known for his ability to connect deeply with fans through authentic, hard-hitting lyrics and sound. Now based in Virginia Beach, JP is embracing new artistic milestones with Sons of the Divide's latest album, which is available now and features professionally recorded tracks that capture the unique Nu Metal energy that defines the band.

In addition to his work with Sons of the Divide, JP is also focused on Bus Stop Prophet, an acoustic solo project that reflects his roots and versatility as a musician. Building on his success with Sons of the Divide, JP's solo project brings a more personal touch, balancing powerful storytelling with raw acoustic energy.

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate an impressive array of releases from JP Hill and Sons of the Divide. With two albums slated for 2025, including a remastering of Hill's previous work, JP Hill is set to drop a highly anticipated holiday single, which will serve as the first taste of what's to come next year.

“This partnership with GT Distribution and Empire Records is an incredible opportunity,” says JP Hill.“It allows us to share our music with more fans and dive even deeper into what we're creating with both Sons of the Divide and Bus Stop Prophet. We're incredibly thankful for this support and are ready to bring something powerful to listeners around the world.”

About Sons of the Divide:

Founded and led by JP Hill, Sons of the Divide is a Nu Metal band known for its gritty sound and compelling lyrics. Based in Virginia Beach, the band has gained a following for its intense live performances and powerful musicality.

About JP Hill - Bus Stop Prophet:

Bus Stop Prophet is the acoustic solo project of JP Hill, blending personal storytelling with a unique sound that speaks to Hill's roots in Oklahoma. The project offers an intimate, acoustic side of Hill's artistry, balancing his work with Sons of the Divide.

