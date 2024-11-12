Global Citrus Extracts Market 2024 To Reach $11.17 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 7.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Citrus Extracts Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The citrus extracts market will grow from $7.74 billion in 2023 to $8.32 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.5%. Factors driving growth include the high nutritional value of citrus extracts, rising demand for natural flavorings, and growing interest in herbal remedies and essential oils.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Citrus Extracts Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The market is projected to reach $11.17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving this growth include rising consumer demand for natural products, the integration of citrus extracts in health and wellness solutions, and technological advancements in extraction methods. Trends include the development of new citrus-based formulations, improving yield and quality in extraction processes, and expanding the use of citrus extracts in plant-based diets.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Citrus Extracts Market?

The increasing consumer focus on health and wellness is fueling the growth of the market. As more individuals prioritize healthy lifestyles and the prevention of chronic diseases, demand for citrus extracts-known for their high vitamin, antioxidant, and bioactive compound content-is rising. These extracts provide various health benefits, including immune system support, enhanced digestion, and overall wellness. A 2022 survey by the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a U.S.-based non-profit organization, found that 52% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern, a significant increase from 39% in 2021. Popular diets among consumers included clean eating, mindful eating, and plant-based eating, particularly among individuals under 50. As health-conscious trends continue to grow, so too will the demand for citrus extracts in the wellness sector.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Citrus Extracts Market's Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are Kerry Group Plc, McCormick & Company Inc., Symrise AG, Takasago International Corporation, Naturex SA, Young Living Essential Oils LLC, Citromax Flavors Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Peace River Citrus Products, Lebermuth Co Inc., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., LIONEL HITCHEN, Bontoux SAS, Botanic Healthcare, Ultra International BV, Global Essence Inc., Frutarom Industries Ltd., Crescent Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., Cifal Herbal Private Ltd., Ace Technologies

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Citrus Extracts Market Size?

In the market, companies are developing enhanced citrus ingredients to meet growing consumer demand for natural, health-promoting products. Givaudan and Manus Bio introduced BioNootkatone in June 2022, a clean-label citrus flavoring ingredient that addresses the demand for natural flavors while reducing environmental impact, produced using sustainable and non-GMO processes.

How Is The Global Citrus Extracts Market Segmented?

The citrus extracts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Orange, Lemon, Lime, Grapefruit, Other Types

2) By Extraction Method: Cold Pressing, Solvent Extraction, Enzymatic Extraction, Supercritical Fluid Extraction

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder, Essential Oil

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Nutraceuticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Citrus Extracts Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Citrus Extracts Market Definition

Citrus extracts are concentrated substances derived from the peel, pulp, or juice of citrus fruits. Rich in bioactive compounds like flavonoids, vitamin C, and essential oils, citrus extracts are utilized in the food, beverage, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries for their flavoring, antioxidant, and health-promoting benefits.

The Citrus Extracts Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Citrus Extracts Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Citrus Extracts Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into citrus extracts market size, citrus extracts market drivers and trends, citrus extracts market major players, citrus extracts competitors' revenues, citrus extracts market positioning, and citrus extracts market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

