Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

KUWAIT - Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah praised Kuwait-UK historical ties in remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of the British Embassy in Kuwait celebration of King Charles III birthday. (end) hb

