Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/12/2024 7:10:07 PM
KUWAIT - Cabinet approved a draft decree appointing sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Chief of the National Guard.
KUWAIT - Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah praised Kuwait-UK historical ties in remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of the British Embassy in Kuwait celebration of King Charles III birthday. (end) hb
