Caribbean Export To Host Discussion On Building Climate Resilience At COP29

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BAKU, Azerbaijan – The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) is set to participate in the 29th of the Parties (COP 29), taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan. As part of its commitment to advancing climate resilience and sustainable development across the Caribbean, Caribbean Export will host a panel discussion on November 15, 2024, focusing on 'Building Climate Resilience in the Caribbean Region – A Private Sector Approach.'

The event will be held in the CARICOM Pavilion's Side Event Room from 2:00 to 3:00 pm local time.

The panel aims to address the unique challenges the Caribbean faces due to climate change, including rising sea levels, increasingly severe weather events, and escalating energy costs, which together threaten the region's economies, particularly in tourism and agriculture.

The discussion will explore innovative strategies and collaborative approaches that Caribbean businesses are employing to build resilience and transition towards a greener economy.

Dr Damie Sinanan, executive director of Caribbean Export, will join leaders from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) and Kenesjay Green. Together, they will discuss sustainable energy solutions, private sector adaptation strategies, and the mobilization of investments to support climate resilience in the Caribbean.

Natasha Edwin-Walcott, senior advisor for competitiveness and export promotion at Caribbean Export, will moderate the session. Key topics will include enhancing private sector resilience through international partnerships, improving access to climate finance, and attracting green investments. Panelists will also share insights on successful public-private partnerships and the crucial role of SMEs in driving the green transition.

This panel underscores Caribbean Export's commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and climate resilience within the Caribbean private sector. Through ongoing collaboration with regional governments and international stakeholders, Caribbean Export is actively supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development and position the Caribbean as a leader in green economic transformation.

