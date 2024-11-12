The Wealthy Will Shield Asian Banks From Trump Tariffs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore are in for a few busy months financing a rush of shipments from Asian exporters into the US ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. But once those import taxes kick in, there is only one group that might
fill
the hole in banking revenue: the wealthy.
Historically, lenders
that make their profits
in Asia have relied heavily on cross-border commerce:
HSBC Holdings Plc facilitated $850 billion of it
last year. Open, rules-based exchange of goods
is a“lynchpin of global economic growth,” José
Viñals, chairman of Standard Chartered Plc, told shareholders
in the bank's latest annual report. StanChart
garnered an income of $6.9 billion
in 2023
from its corporate, commercial and institutional
banking network, compared with $4.6 billion
from affluent clients. The bulk of DBS Group Holdings Ltd.'s 2% loan growth in the first nine months of this year came from trade.
Trump's
proposed
10% to 20% tariff on all foreign-made goods - 60% or higher on products from China - will be more than a bucketful of sand in the wheels of commerce.
Anxiety is running high.
Out of the top 15 trade partners with whom the US has a trade deficit, eight
are from Asia.“The entire region is in the firing line,” according to
Priyanka Kishore, an economist at Singapore-based consulting firm Asia Decoded Pte.
And yet, even with
the knock-on effects of trade on domestic demand, and a slowdown in other loans such as mortgages, Trump is unlikely to be a
disaster for the region's banks. They may be able to tap
some new levers. For a
start, the likes of HSBC, StanChart and DBS
may be able to make up for some of the lost opportunity for financing by pricing their loans at a comfortable premium.
Trump's policies, including tax cuts and
tariffs,
may trigger faster
inflation, which could
restrain the Federal Reserve's interest rate reductions
and set a floor for margins in Hong Kong's banking market. However,
the flip side may be that the much-awaited recovery in the city's commercial real-estate from lower borrowing costs may fall short, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
That brings us to a bigger point: Banks should perhaps look beyond balance sheet expansion, especially if China's stimulus doesn't stoke intra-Asian trade. Wealth management and capital markets could shape up as the new battleground. In 2016, when
Trump was first elected
president, assets under management at the top 15 private banks in Asia was $1.3
trillion. Now it's nearly double of that. A similar pace of growth until at least the end of the decade is achievable, Morgan Stanley
says.
There are several
ways to serve the affluent.
By offering tax breaks on a range of assets, Hong Kong and Singapore have enhanced
their appeal as preferred locations
to set up family offices. Last year, each city managed $1.3 trillion in offshore assets, next only to Switzerland's $2.5 trillion.
Asian billionaires
have been at the forefront of growth. They will be in pole position in the coming years,
too: In countries like China, India and Indonesia, trillions of dollars are set to
change hands from one generation of ultra-high-net-worth tycoons
to the next, with family offices facilitating the division. This money will have company.
“We expect increased wealth flows from Europe and North America as many global investors see Asia–Pacific as a third safe haven
for portfolio diversification,” McKinsey & Co. noted in a recent
report.
Momentum is starting to build. Bank of Singapore, which is Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.'s private bank, plans to
capture more asset flows from
wealthy
people in the UK as the Labour Party government
contemplates raising
taxes
on
foreign residents in the country. The trick, however, is to be circumspect about which family offices to sign up. Clients who trade rarely and don't like paying fees
can become
margin traps.
Tax policy in the US, too, will be watched keenly by Asian bankers. By winning
control of the US Senate,
the Republicans have dealt a blow to Democrats' hope of shifting the burden of Trump's 2017 tax cuts -
which expire end of next year - toward
corporations and rich
individuals.
If inflation is high and asset prices volatile, the global wealthy will want to put their cash
to work in unconventional
assets,
especially ones they think will do well during Trump's second term. Bitcoin's rally to within
striking distance of
$90,000
shows that amply.
This, too, is an area where Singapore and Hong Kong banks are expanding
services for their rich clients. Looks like they're well prepared for a world in which goods movement
is riddled with friction -
but the wheels of wealth creation are better
greased than ever.
China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia
