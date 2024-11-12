Dollar Shows Slight Increase, Closing At R$ 5.77 Amid Copom Minutes And Global Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, November 12, the Brazilian real experienced a slight against the U.S. dollar, which closed at R$ 5.7714, marking an increase of 0.03%. This movement reflects both domestic fiscal concerns and international currency trends.



The dollar's performance aligns with a broader strengthening of the currency against a basket of six global currencies, as indicated by the DXY index. This surpassed 106 points for the first time since July, closing at 106.027, up by 0.48%.



Market participants are closely monitoring the Brazilian government's potential spending cuts aimed at ensuring fiscal responsibility. The anticipation surrounding these measures has contributed to the dollar's stability.



Investors also reacted to the minutes from the most recent meeting of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ). Last week, Copom raised the Selic rate by 50 basis points to 11.25% per annum.



The minutes emphasized the committee's commitment to aligning inflation with its target, which is crucial for maintaining credibility in economic policy.







The document noted that current conditions-including resilient economic activity and rising inflation expectations-necessitate a more restrictive monetary policy.

Economic Outlook

Economists at Itaú believe that maintaining this pace of rate increases is appropriate given the existing economic landscape and uncertainties ahead.



However, Itaú also acknowledged that if economic conditions worsen or inflation expectations rise significantly, a more aggressive approach to rate hikes may be required.



Internationally, the U.S. dollar remains strong against both developed and emerging market currencies. This strength follows Donald Trump's recent electoral victory, which has led investors to position themselves favorably towards the dollar.



Analysts suggest that Trump's proposed economic measures-such as tariffs and tax cuts-could drive inflation higher in the U.S., sustaining elevated interest rates.



Moreover, concerns about China's economic outlook continue to weigh on emerging markets. Investors have expressed disappointment with China's stimulus announcements, which have not met expectations.



Trump's promise of imposing a 60% tariff on Chinese imports adds further pessimism regarding China's economic prospects.



Overall, the dollar's slight increase reflects current market dynamics. However, it also highlights ongoing uncertainties in both domestic and global economic environments.

