Gold Prices Decline Amid Rising Treasury Yields And Strong Dollar

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) prices fell for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, November 12. The persistent strength of the dollar, coupled with rising Treasury yields, has placed significant pressure on the precious metal.



The December contract closed down 0.43%, settling at $2,606.30 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. During the session, gold prices dipped to a low of $2,595.70 per troy ounce.



Following Donald Trump's victory in the recent U.S. presidential elections, priced in dollars, including gold , have experienced a downturn.



Market expectations now lean towards fewer interest rate cuts and a potential resurgence of inflationary pressures driven by proposed tax and tariff policies from the incoming administration.



Daniela Sabin Hathorn from Capital notes that these factors are weighing heavily against gold. In the short term, investor sentiment towards gold has turned negative.







However, Hathorn emphasizes that selling gold remains feasible. Concerns about political and military conflicts, along with weakening consumer demand in China and Europe, are likely to sustain interest in gold.



As a result, it may remain viewed as a safe haven asset. The Trump administration may further strain international relations, potentially increasing demand for secure investments.



Prior to the elections, key drivers for gold included strong retail demand from China and purchases by central banks in BRIC nations.



According to SP Angel, central bank buying is expected to persist as countries diversify their foreign reserves over the coming years. This ongoing demand could provide some support for gold prices despite current market pressures.

