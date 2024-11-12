Ibovespa Drops Amid Vale’S Struggles And Negative U.S. Sentiment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa experienced a slight decline, pressured by Vale (VALE3) and the negative atmosphere from Wall Street. This downturn marked the first negative day for U.S. markets since Donald Trump's election victory.



On November 12, the Ibovespa fell by 0.14%, closing at 127,698.32 points. The dollar also saw a minor increase, ending the session at R$ 5.7714, equivalent to approximately $1.01.



Local investors reacted to the minutes from the Central 's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting. Last week, the committee raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, bringing it to 11.25% per year.



The minutes emphasized a commitment to aligning inflation with targets, which is crucial for maintaining credibility in economic policy.



The document noted that the current economic landscape shows resilience in activity but also highlights inflationary pressures and a positive output gap. These factors necessitate a more contractionary monetary policy.





Itaú's Economic Outlook

Itaú's analysis indicated that maintaining a 50 basis point increase is appropriate given current economic conditions and uncertainties ahead.



However, they acknowledged that future economic conditions could prompt an acceleration in rate hikes depending on fiscal developments.



Amidst these shifts, stock performance varied significantly. Oi (OIBR3) shares plummeted over 60% during trading after the telecom company, currently in judicial recovery, announced a general assembly for electing new board members.



São Martinho (SMTO3) also faced significant losses after reporting a 55.2% drop in net income for Q2 of the 2024/2025 harvest season, totaling R$ 187.5 million (approximately $32.93 million).



Although BTG Pactual found the results above expectations, they criticized the company's updated guidance as disappointing.



Meanwhile, Vale (VALE3) continued its downward trend due to weak iron ore performance and investor disappointment over China's new stimulus package.



On a positive note, Localiza (RENT3) and Sabesp (SBSP3) reported gains following favorable earnings announcements. Localiza's profit rose by 22% year-over-year, while Sabesp's profit surged by an impressive 622% compared to Q3 of 2023.



Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) saw slight gains as oil prices increased, making it one of the most traded stocks of the day. In the United States, Wall Street closed lower for the first time since Trump's election victory.



Investors closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve officials, including Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. He stated that Fed members are prepared to respond if inflationary pressures escalate or if the labor market weakens.



Barkin described a strong yet selective consumer base alongside a more productive workforce as positioning the economy well. His comments followed a recent 25 basis point cut in Fed rates, adjusting them to between 4.50% and 4.75%.

The closing figures for major U.S. indices were as follows:







S&P 500: -0.29%, at 5,983.99 points



Dow Jones: -0.86%, at 43,910.98 points

Nasdaq: -0.09%, at 19,281.40 points



In Europe, major stock indices also fell sharply, reaching their lowest levels in nearly three months due to concerns about U.S.-European relations and corporate earnings reactions.The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped by 1.98%, closing at 502.23 points-the largest daily decline since early August.This market activity underscores ongoing economic uncertainties and highlights the importance of self-reliance in investment strategies amidst fluctuating conditions.