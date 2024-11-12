Ehealth, Inc. Presenting At The UBS Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private insurance marketplace, announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat format presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare today on

Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the discussion on eHealth's Investor Relations website at .

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit

eHealth

or follow us on

LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

Instagram , and X .

Open positions can be found on our

career page .

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED