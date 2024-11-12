Ehealth, Inc. Presenting At The UBS Global Healthcare Conference
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, announced that Fran Soistman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat format presentation at the UBS Global Healthcare conference today on
Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. Pacific Time.
Interested investors can access the live Audio webcast of the discussion on eHealth's Investor Relations website at .
About eHealth, Inc.
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.
Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
[email protected]
