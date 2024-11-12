Viridian Metals Announces Opening Of Trading On TSX Venture Exchange On November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Metals Inc. (TSXV:VRDN) (the“ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update to its press release dated November 6, 2024 in order to confirm that its common shares will open for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 14, 2024 under the ticker symbol“VRDN”.

While the Company had initially anticipated trading to commence on or about November 8, there was a technical issue experienced with SEDAR+ which delayed the public release of the Company's filing statement dated October 28, 2024. The filing statement, as well as all of the material documents relating to the Company's qualifying transaction are available for consultation under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Tyrell Sutherland, Viridian's CEO, stated“We appreciate our shareholders' patience during the unexpected delay in trading. We are pleased to share that the issue has now been resolved, allowing us to resume trading. Thank you for your continued trust as we move forward with renewed energy and excitement in delivering on Viridian Metals' vision.”

About Viridian Metals

Viridian Metals is a pioneer and leader in generative metal exploration with a focus on environmental responsibility and ethical practices. Founded with the intention of discovering new critical metals deposits with the potential to transform the metal supply chain. We leverage innovative technologies and methods to enhance efficiency and sustainability in jurisdictions eager to be leaders in supplying the energy transition. Viridian maintains expertise in a range of critical metals with a primary focus on copper, nickel and cobalt in the near term. Our commitment to integrity and transparency fosters strong partnerships with both local and global stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:

Viridian Metals Tyrell Sutherland CEO

Telephone: (613) 884-8332 Email: ...

