New 2023 Global Cruise Industry Economic Impact Study Shows The Highest-Ever Global Economic Impact From Cruise Tourism

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Economic Contribution Outpacing Global

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice of the cruise industry, shared highlights from the association's new 2023 Global Economic Impact Study last week at the annual CLIA Cruise Forward in Miami. The study revealed the highest-ever global economic impact from cruise and reaffirmed that 2023 surpassed 2019 as the benchmark year for cruise performance. The report also confirmed the cruise sector's role as a robust job creator.

In 2023, the cruise industry generated $168.6 billion in total economic impact globally, a 9% increase over 2019. Moreover, this growth in economic activity was accompanied by an increase in industry-supported jobs. According to the study, the cruise industry contributed 1.6 million incremental jobs in 2023 and paid $56.9 billion in wages, representing growth over 2019 of 37% and 13%, respectively. 77% of these jobs were land-based. Cruise also contributes $85.6 billion to global GDP, with its growth outpacing that of the global economy.

These latest figures reflect the steady evolution of the cruise industry, driven by the rising popularity of cruise vacations. 31.7 million passengers sailed in 2023, an increase of 7% from the 29.7 million that sailed in 2019.

"The cruise industry is an important contributor to the global economy, generating billions of dollars in economic output and supporting millions of jobs," said Kelly Craighead, president and CEO of CLIA. "As demand for cruising continues to grow, our member cruise lines are committed to preserving the integrity, cultural heritage and beauty of treasured destinations so they can be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike."

The contribution of cruise benefits multiple sectors, including transportation, aviation, food and beverage, lodging, manufacturing, technology, agriculture, travel agencies, and a robust supply chain.



"The economic impact of the industry extends long after a cruise ends, as CLIA research shows that 60% of cruise passengers return to a destination they first visited on a cruise for a longer stay," said Craighead.

Highlights of CLIA's 2023 Global Economic Impact Study can be viewed here . The full report, along with region specific studies for the United States, Europe and Canada will be posted on CLIA's website in the coming month.



As cruise continues to grow, so does the industry's commitment to sustainable tourism and destination stewardship. Examples of the work being done by CLIA member lines to optimize cruise tourism in the destinations they visit are featured in CLIA's new Guiding Principles for Responsible Tourism . The publication identifies the Sustainable Development Goals to which the industry is contributing and offers a framework for ongoing cooperation and joint activities between the cruise sector, ports, and destinations to help preserve the integrity, cultural heritage, and beauty of the world's most treasured destinations for generations to come.

About Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

CLIA is the world's largest cruise industry trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry as the leading authority of the global cruise community. On behalf of its members, affiliates and partners, the organization supports policies and practices that foster a secure, healthy, and sustainable cruise ship environment, promoting positive travel experiences for millions of travelers who cruise annually. This year, CLIA forecasts that the annual number of passengers will reach 35.7 million passengers- surpassing 2019 levels. The CLIA community includes the world's most prestigious ocean, river and specialty cruise lines; a widespread network of stakeholders, including ports and destinations, ship development, suppliers, and business services; and highly trained and certified travel agent members that represent the largest network of travel professionals specializing in cruise travel. The organization's global headquarters are in Washington, DC, with regional offices located in North and South America, Europe and Australasia. For more information, please visit cruising

or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube

with our handle @CLIAGlobal-or on LinkedIn .

SOURCE CRUISE LINES INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED