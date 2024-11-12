Ichor Life Sciences Inc. Announces The Opening Of Phase I-IV Clinical Trial Facility In Syracuse, NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ichor Research is the newest addition to the Ichor umbrella, adding the execution of Phase I-IV human clinical trials to Ichor's end-to-end service model.Ichor Life Sciences, (est.2013), a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO), focuses on preclinical drug development alongside Ichor Clinical (est. 2023), a clinical stage CRO. Together, with the newest addition of Ichor Research, the rapidly growing Ichor service pipeline offers drug development through and including the dosing and administration of investigational therapeutics to research volunteers.Kelsey Moody, CEO of Ichor Life Sciences commented,“One of the greatest challenges in the drug development process is the knowledge loss that occurs as a therapeutic asset matures, often with a change of hands between various CROs when a drug is“graduating” from pre-clinical to clinical trials. Imagine the efficiencies that arise when the same team that you sat with as you first began ideating your drug is still sitting with you on the day you dose your first human patient.”Ichor Research conducts trials in a variety of indications, with capabilities to support protocols focusing on age-related diseases like Alzheimer's disease, metabolic conditions, and infectious diseases. Ichor's research facility also conducts medical device studies to support regulatory registration as well as marketing claims.To increase public awareness about clinic trials and the process of medicine testing and approval, Ichor Research will be participating in upcoming community events, providing educational seminars, and offering no-cost memory screening and health evaluations to interested members of the community.According to Lisa Sonneborn, President of Ichor Research:“Clinical research is an essential step in improving medical care. It is a privilege to work with a team who is passionate about driving real change to create better care opportunities, both for our current volunteers, and for those who will benefit from our efforts in the future.”Ichor Research recently opened its doors at 1101 Erie Boulevard East, Suite 201, in Syracuse, NY and will be seeing its first patients in November 2024. Ichor Research is led by experienced clinicians, executives, and patient advocates, with a mission of accelerating the development of better medicines, while delivering better care to trial volunteers. Interested individuals can call Ichor Research to learn about the clinical research process, and find out if they qualify for upcoming trial opportunities.

