Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation At November 2024 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor in November 2024:

The Stifel 2024 Healthcare on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Jefferies 2024 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024. A fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (6:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentation and fireside chat given at the Stifel and Jefferies conferences, respectively, may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, . Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit

and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

[email protected]

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

[email protected]



