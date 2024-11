Defi Technologies Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Q3 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO

, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

DeFi Technologies

(the " Company " or " DEFI ") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF),

a company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralised finance, today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on Friday November 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. EST to discuss its financial performance for the three month and nine month period ending September 30, 2024.



IMPORTANT – To register for the webcast see below:



When: November 15, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Topic: DeFi Technologies Q3 Financials

Register in advance for this webinar:





After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Learn more about DeFi Technologies at defi

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI ) (GR: R9B ) (OTC: DEFTF ) is a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). With a dedicated focus on industry-leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of experts with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, we are committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem. Join DeFi Technologies' digital community on Linkedin and Twitter , and for more details, visit Text> Valour

Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, " Valour ") issues exchange traded products (" ETPs" ) that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets like Bitcoin in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI ) (GR: R9B ) (OTC: DEFTF ).For more information on Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates and financial information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"> valour .

About Reflexivity Research

Reflexivity Research LLC is a leading research firm specializing in the creation of high-quality, in-depth research reports for the bitcoin and digital asset industry, empowering investors with valuable insights. For more information please visit

About

Stillman Digital

Stillman Digital is a leading digital asset liquidity provider that offers limitless liquidity solutions for businesses, focusing on industry-leading trade execution, settlement, and technology. For more information, please visit



Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the financial results of the Company; the shareholder call; development of ETPs; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to the

growth and development of decentralized finance

and the digital asset sector; rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE CBOE CANADA EXCHANGE DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE DeFi Technologies Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In Text>GET STARTED