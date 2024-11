Gibson Energy Announces Closing Of $350 Million Note Offering And Redemption Of Its 2026 Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson” or the“Company”) announced today that it has closed the previously announced offering of $350 million of 4.45% senior unsecured notes maturing on November 12, 2031 (the“Notes”).

The Notes have been assigned ratings of“BBB–” by S&P Global Ratings and“BBB (low)” with a“Stable” trend by DBRS Morningstar.

Gibson used the net proceeds from the offering as well as cash on hand to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.80% medium term notes due July 2026 at the redemption price of par plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

The Notes were offered in Canada on a private placement and agency basis through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, as well as BMO Capital Markets, in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

(403) 776-3077

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="...">..

